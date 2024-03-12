The Ukraine-allied Russian volunteer fighters – which have now infiltrated Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions – are bringing the fight to Russia to highlight the counterfeit nature of upcoming sham elections, volunteer-fighter Alexey Baranovsky said, in exclusive comments to Kyiv Post.
“We timed this operation to coincide with the week of electoral procedures, and as concerned citizens of Russia, we decided to express our opinion about these elections and the Putin regime,” Baranovsky, of the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) told Kyiv Post – even as combat continued in Belgorod and Kursk.
The LSR, along with the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and volunteers affiliated with the Siberian Battalion are all now on the other side of Ukraine’s border, fighting against the Russian army in Russia.
Baranovksy said that it’s crucial the volunteer fighters’ message is heard both in Russia and abroad.
“We appeal to the entire international community, Western countries, the United States, and their leadership so that they do not recognize Putin as a legitimate president after these elections,” he said.
Baranovsky said upcoming elections in both Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories are neither free nor competitive.
“According to Russian laws, in a state of actual martial law, no elections or referendums can be held, but they are still proceeding with them,” he said. “Therefore, even under Russian law, these elections must be recognized as illegal. We, as concerned citizens, have decided to draw the attention of all interested observers, primarily the international community, to this fact.”
China Waits
Baranovsky said that the Russian volunteer-fighters’ battle with the Russian army is “evolving.”
“We are actively utilizing drones. Several units of armored vehicles from the Russian Armed Forces have been destroyed, including infantry fighting vehicles.”
When questioned about the rumored evacuation of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov and his entourage, Baranovsky would neither confirm nor deny.
Alexey Baranovsky, Source: Facebook
“Gladkov is not a fool. He understands that he has a strong chance of being among the first to face the International Tribunal,” Baranovsky said. “Therefore, it would not be surprising if this pseudo-governor were to be the first to flee Belgorod.”
Baranovsky confirmed reports that civilian houses were shelled by the Russian army in combat with the anti-Putin fighters.
“This is the typical warfare style of Putin’s army. Just as they disregarded civilian casualties in Ukraine, they are doing the same on their territory,” Baranovsky said.
When the Russian military believes that rebel assault troops or Russian anti-Kremlin forces are present in certain areas, they unleash gunfire, mortars, and artillery indiscriminately, Baranovsky said.
“We are no longer in that vicinity, but this doesn't stop them from wiping off the residential buildings of their fellow citizens from the face of the earth,” he said. “This is the warfare style demonstrated by Putin’s army.”
Earlier in the day, the Legion announced that the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region had come under their complete control.
“Putin's army quickly flees the village, abandoning positions and leaving behind heavy equipment,” the LSR stated.
Comments (6)
Be aware of some faux—Ukrainian partisans commenting here.
There have never been any doubt about Ukrainians being smarter than Russians. Just a matter of time, courage, weapons. Ukraine and the West will prevail.
This is great news. Anti-putin warriors are taking advantage of putin's distraction attempting to steal another neighbouring country. These freedom fighters goal is simple and just: reclaim their own nation from this clutches of its current oppressive self serving tyrant. Ukraine can now free up some of its forces protecting this north eastern border since the fight there has moved into russia as an overdue domestic revolution.
Russia having violently overtaken so many other neighbouring regions has a number of other 'hotspots' that would also like to regain independence from Kremlin goons. Its time for them to similarly reclaim their region. The more the merrier. They have never had a better chance to reclaim there territory from this tyrant. I hope they realize this and put in the necessary effort.
For now though, I wish the RDK, Siberian Battalion, SLR or similar freedom fighters success in their attempt to obtain a true democracy in their country. A government for the people by the people as opposed to the warped MGRA version of 'elect me so I can steal from your, or I will crush you'. Oppressed Russian citizens please join and assist these courageous warriors as they help retrieve your nation from its current thug leadership.
Putin's evil regime must be ended.
@John, we will enjoy watching the federation grow shakier; already there are signs.
Mistaking gangsters for revolutionaries or freedom fighters is a common mistake, and one made throughout history, especially by regimes currently engaged in war against a foreign power, when fomenting and facilitating what amounts to treason by gangs while operating inside their own country of origin apparently presents too great a temptation by the facilitator-state to render whatever harm is available upon their enemies. I cannot conceive of how any of these exercises in hooliganism against ordinary civilians in the name of 'liberation' will ever benefit the Kyiv state or its war effort. This is a very dangerous and foolish enterprise, and only brings discredit to the cause of Ukraine on the whole, in exchange for ZERO BENEFIT, in terms of repelling Russian aggression in Ukraine, or rightful restoration of its lawful 1991 territories.
Hopefully this resistance grows to a country-wide revolution that topples Putrid and his cronies. Russian people do not hate the west. I have been shocked the balless oligarchs have remained neutered too afraid to act against Putrid.
These heroes of Russia, Putin fears the most.
I will gladly sign off aid to Russia if these Ukraine aligned heroes depose Putin. They deserve our support to join the international community as equal partners in a peaceful future.
@David Steel, tell me f how??? these fools are part of CIA psyop to win more PR for NATO & Kiev , Occupying a village gets ya nowhere, they just dug a grave for themselves, but the CIA doesn't care about the death. War isn't forgiving.
@S Wolfskin, The new leader of Russia will to rise from such people. Courageous conviction for government for the people by the people. Alignment with higher values and willing to fight.
The end of putin regime's thuggery draws nearer
@John, there are merely a few of them??? how will they stop Russia by occupying only a village?? will Kiev or Washington be held accountable if the unit of 20-30 will turn to get minced overnight??? Russian army purposely let them occupy towns, and villages just to locate them and make sure they hitting the right target. Remember what happened to that Ukranian platoon that crossed the Russian border telling the world they invaded Russia??? West wants to nullify the death of Ukraine.
@John, Don't get me wrong I am on neither side but it's heartbreaking to see these men being led straight to death without any strategic calculation, have you gotten the MEMO? Hundreds of these partisans just got wiped out. One cannot earn sympathy by committing suicide in Taliban style.
@S Wolfskin, Hey S WOLFSKIN, why don't you bag your shameless stupidity. That wasn't a question. The brain dead idiot Joe BRIBEn is in the White House. With Trump this war would have never started in the first place. Idiot.
@S WOLFSKIN IS A SHAMELESS IDIOT, i am not talking about that,I am talking about these partisans doing good PR and capturing some settlement soon to be evaporated. Why go suicidal?? how can a small platoon stop a million-man army equipped w heavy arsenal? is Lindsey Graham laughing??