Russian volunteer forces fighting alongside Kyiv say they destroyed two Russian ammunition warehouses in the village of Tyotkino, located in the Kursk region, which they previously claimed to have been captured.

The precise moment of the destruction was captured by a drone camera and subsequently published on the official Telegram channel affiliated with the Kyiv-aligned militias, which are fighting against the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“While Putin's army is destroying civilian homes, the Legion's gunners filigreed two ammunition depots of Putin's troops in Tetkino,” the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) says. “It burns beautifully.”

According to a knowledgeable Ukrainian military representative who spoke with Kyiv Post, the video depicts the movement of Russian troops' armored vehicles, specifically BTR-80s, and the initiation of artillery fire towards a potential enemy gathering point.

Advertisement

Kyiv Post has not independently verified the authenticity of the Freedom of Russia Legion claims regarding the presence of ammunition depots.

Although the video shows fires in two private houses, the nature of the flames does not imply the presence of ammunition, as there is no visible detonation of shells or gunpowder.

“While the presence of military armored vehicles does not confirm the existence of enemy ammunition depots, the halt of equipment suggests possible infantry landing or loading of storm units,” the military representative told Kyiv Post.

China Waits
Other Topics of Interest

China Waits

Beijing waits as Russia heads towards a fate similar to the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991 after the costly Afghan war. In Russia's southwest, there are already restless "republics."

“It is reasonable to assume a high likelihood of personnel accumulation or deployment points in the region,” they added.

Fighting between pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters and Russian forces has resumed in Russia’s Belgorod region.

The pro-Ukrainian groups engaged in the fighting near the Ukrainian border were the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), Freedom of Russian Legion (LSR) and the Siberia Battalion.

Advertisement

The fighting started on Tuesday, March 12, in what the groups said was months of planning for actions meant to coincide with Putin’s “sham elections.”

You can read all the latest developments here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
Julia Struck
Julia Struck
Julia Struck is a news writer and Kyiv Post correspondent who has previously worked as a parliamentary editor, journalist, and news editor. She has specialized in covering the work of Ukrainian parliament, government, and law enforcement agencies.
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
PUBLIC OPINION: USA Abandoning Ukraine? Or just Trump GOP?
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
Bridge Collapses in Russia’s Smolensk Region, 1 Reported Dead Russia
Bridge Collapses in Russia’s Smolensk Region, 1 Reported Dead
By Kyiv Post
9 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Hope
Hope Guest 3 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Reading an article online , drones could make much larger difference if combined and coordinated with other systems .Ukraine does produce its own missiles or rockets or equipments even if it is an upgraded version from the Soviet union era ...They know a lot about the Russian technology ...
The West would help Ukraine win even after years to weaken Russia and have more influence worldwide ...

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous ICU Weekly Insight: March 13 - UAH Borrowings Increase
Next » Sliver of Hope for Unity in French Left Collapses Over War in Ukraine