Fighting between pro-Ukrainian Russian fighters and Russian forces has resumed in Russia’s Belgorod region. The pro-Ukrainian groups engaged in the fighting near the Ukrainian border were the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), Freedom of Russian Legion (LSR) and the Siberia Battalion. The fighting started on Tuesday, March 12, in what the groups said was months of planning against Putin’s “sham elections.” Shelling on medical building reported in Belgorod region At 8:50 a.m., Russian news outlet ASTRA reported that a forensic medical examination building in Sosnovka, a village located in the Belgorod region, was damaged by shelling with no casualties, a day after the three groups called for locals to evacuate due to the impending strikes.

Car allegedly struck by artillery in Belgorod Another ASTRA report claimed a car was hit by artillery shells on the highway in Belgorod, where local officials said five houses and 25 cars were damaged.

"Tense" fighting reported in the village of Spodaryushino, Grayvoronsky city district in the Belgorod region At around 9:40 a.m., pro-Russian milbloggers reported intense fighting in Spodaryushino, a village bordering Ukraine, citing sources from the "security department," where they claimed "tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles" as well as MLRS were used by the pro-Ukrainian groups, who were only 50 meters away from Russian forces. RDK fighters warn of impending strikes on military targets and ask locals to evacuate In a video, Denys Nikitin, RDK head and founder, said strikes on military facilities were due to take place 1.5 hours after the video was published and called on locals to evacuate. "Your leadership has not taken any measures for your protection or evacuation, and shelling of peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine continues as before. We are forced to return fire on military facilities in the border regions! Evacuate immediately. "I am addressing the residents of these regions directly. Immediately leave Kurshchyna, Belgorodshchyna, all large settlements. We will open fire on military targets in this area within 1.5 hours of this appeal," Nikitin said.

"Sabotage groups" reportedly entering Kursk region Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian "sabotage groups" were attempting to cross into the Kursk region, but Kyiv Post is unable to verify the claims. "Ukrainian terrorists do not give up their attempts to enter our territory with their [sabotage and reconnaissance groups] in the area of ​​​​the village of Tyotkino. But the soldiers of the Border Service of the FSB of Russia and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation did not and will not allow them to do this," said Roman Starovoit, mayor of the Kursk region. Later, LSR published a video that showed an alleged drone strike on an ammunition depot in Tyotkino.

Loud explosions reported in Belgorod city center ASTRA said at 11:38 a.m. that locals in Belgorod reported loud explosions in Belgorod with a photo attached, with an ensuing update showing damage from the alleged strikes.

Belgorod region governor reported civilian injuries Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said multiple drones were shot down over the region with some civilian casualties, where a woman died after her car “overturned into a ditch” following the explosions.