The Special Operations Forces (SSO) fighters decimated a Russian mortar position and five soldiers using first-person view (FPV) drones, as detailed in the SSO's report on Telegram .

"The enemy's forces were neutralized by the 8th SSO regiment with FPV drones," the caption accompanying the gripping footage read.

While conducting reconnaissance in operational areas, SSO operatives located the Russian troops' mortar position. Armed with the coordinates, FPV drone operators swiftly carried out the mission.

"In the aftermath, 5 Russian soldiers were eliminated, and 4 others wounded. Additionally, an 82-mm mortar position was obliterated, with an armored personnel carrier sustaining damage," the SSO reported in a statement.

The released footage vividly captures Ukrainian drones engaging Russian soldiers, even showing a moment where one attempts to seek cover behind damaged military equipment, yet is ultimately targeted by the drone.

Explosions and the destruction of Russian equipment are portrayed throughout the video.

Not long ago, Ukrainian Special Ops reported the effective destruction of a dozen Russian military vehicles in the Zaporizhzhia region. The operation, led by an SSO unit, inflicted significant damage on Russian equipment utilizing FPV drones.

Among the destroyed Russian military assets were two self-propelled artillery pieces: a 203-mm 2C7 Pion and a 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika. Additionally, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, an armored personnel carrier, and five automobiles were taken out in the attack.

This successful mission adds to a string of recent achievements by the SSO. In a single operation, one of its units eliminated 13 Russian soldiers and disabled six pieces of equipment, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored fighting vehicle, and a TOS-1A 220mm “Solntsepyok” heavy flamethrower system, all thanks to the effective use of FPV drones.

Reports suggest that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been testing new FPV drones equipped with automatic targeting, capable of bypassing Russian electronic warfare jamming. Correspondingly, Moscow has reportedly been experimenting with similar technologies.

Ukrainian lawyer and activist Serhii Sternenko revealed that the technology was jointly developed by Ukraine's 60th and 63rd mechanized brigades. Notably, the drone displayed resilience, persisting towards its designated target despite facing "active suppression by electronic warfare systems," as Sternenko wrote.