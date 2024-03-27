Four people were wounded by Russian strikes on the east Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, officials said Wednesday, as Moscow said it had downed a barrage of Ukrainian rockets.

The Kharkiv region borders Russia and has been under persistent shelling since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, with recent bombardments there leaving thousands without power.

Its governor Oleg Sinegubov said on social media that three men and one woman all over the age of 50 were injured in separate strikes on towns and villages in the region with artillery and rockets.

The Ukrainian air force said separately that Russian forces had launched 13 Iranian-designed attack drones at Ukraine overnight and that 10 were downed over the Kharkiv region, the neighbouring Sumy region and near the capital Kyiv.

Russia meanwhile announced that its air defence systems had shot down 18 rockets near the border city of Belgorod, which has recently seen an uptick in fatal Ukrainian attacks.

Advertisement

The Belgorod governor said one person was wounded during the barrage.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
22 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
26 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous EU Allocates €130M to Boost Ammunition Production at Rheinmetall Arms Manufacturer
Next » After Drones, Smartphone Apps Are Ukraine’s Next Secret Weapon