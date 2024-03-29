Romania said on Friday that it has found possible drone fragments near its border with war-torn Ukraine.

Drone fragments have already been found in the NATO member since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and heavy bombardments of its Danube port infrastructure.

The latest pieces were found late Thursday on an island on the Danube river in Braila county, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Ukraine border, the defence ministry said.

"Fragments that appear to have come from an aerial device (drone) were identified on a piece of agricultural land on the Big Island of Braila," the ministry said in a statement.

No casualties were reported. The incident is being investigated, it added.

Romanian authorities reported other pieces from crashed drones in 2023 after Russia intensified attacks on ports in southern Ukraine, including areas bordering Romania.

Advertisement

While officials stressed that they did not believe the country had been intentionally targeted, following one incident in December, Romania summoned Russia's ambassador to complaining about a "new violation" of its airspace.

A 1.5-metre (5 feet) deep crater was found in an uninhabited area in Tulcea county, which faces the Ukrainian port of Reni across the Danube.

At the time, the Romanian foreign ministry condemned Moscow's "repeated attacks".

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks on Ukraine’s Closest City to Russia
By Mark Raczkiewycz
27 minutes ago
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine Ukraine
WP: Russian propagandists are subverting US support for Ukraine
By Mark Raczkiewycz
31 minutes ago
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine’s Offer of Peace Talks Based on Zelensky’s Plan Gets Frosty Russian Response
Next » Verkhovna Rada Committee Finalizes 4,269 Amendments to Mobilization Law – What Happens Now?