Russia will never be able to conquer Ukraine, including Kyiv, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during an interview with Darius Rochebin of the French news channel LCI/TF1 on Tuesday April 2.
Asked by the journalist whether the United States could promise that Kyiv would never fall into Russian hands, Blinken said: “I am convinced we already have. In other words, it is not happening, it’s never going to happen”.
According to him, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the US anticipated the possibility of Kyiv's fall, but is now confident that this will not happen.
“But thanks to the incredible resistance of the Ukrainian people, and thanks also to the support given to Ukraine by the United States, France and other countries, Putin’s desire to conquer the whole country, to wipe it off the map, to make it part of a greater Russia, has not materialized and it won’t,” he said.
The journalist asked Blinken whether concerns about the possible use of nuclear weapons by was a reason for President Biden's apparent caution.
Blinken replied that Biden has been convinced of two things since the beginning of the war in Ukraine: they should do everything possible to support Ukraine and everything to avoid war with Russia.
“We’re doing everything, of course, to avoid this possibility and to avoid a war, a bigger war.”
“But at the same time, we absolutely must support Ukraine, because the Russian aggression continues to this day, it continues to do appalling damage within Ukraine, and it continues to present a danger not only to Ukraine, but to Europe as well,” Blinken added.
Comments (7)
I would feel better if he said, ‘Ukraine would never fall under Russian control’ instead of just KYIV!
"Kiev" was "in Russian hands" from the 17th century until 1994. NOT being in Russian hands is a fairly RECENT development, and by no means a permanent one.
Mandating the alternative spelling in 1995 is proof that Ukrainian separatism is tied to the same kind of thinking which in recent decades has thoroughly decimated the West. Arguments of substance are obligated to bow to aesthetic considerations, soft-headed so-called 'elitists' rebel against nature itself and then present hurt expressions of confusion when reality sweeps in with brutal force.
Regardless of the underlying CAUSES for the Ukrainian 'struggle', the fact remains clear that Ukraine would be incapable of holding its own without the external meddling of foreign powers: powers whose populations only PERMIT the funneling of the massive amounts of cash to the Ukrainian effort because their TELEVISIONS tell them to. And Western populations grow increasingly angry at their loss of standing in the world, and now turn their eye upon those very media outlets as architects of their misery. That external aid is something upon which Ukraine simply cannot rely, when the tide shifts.
I suspect that the Ukrainian people themselves are much like those Western populations: mere pawns who, given the opportunity, might gladly pull their would-be masters off their pedestals. I wish them God Speed.
@Snockler @Slog @Alia
I see where you are going with your comments.
However Putinrump would be a disaster for both the USA and all its democratic allies. So hopefully the next US government will be a Democratic. Probably time for a stronger VP though given Biden's age and weak handling of the aid delaying MRGA scourge in US House.
Too bad the GOP went with putinrump instead of Haley or Christie (or Mitt Romney or Cheney had they run). Any of his former appointees that now openly call him an idiot, unethical or threat to democracy would have been better. At least they had the strength to call him what he is. Shows that morality of the current GOP majority to have sided with the devil again.
As for the sycophants that still suck up to putin & putinrump.....they should be thrown to the curb (or jail if implicated in his many crime schemes). What a foul, foul persons putin and putinrump are. How poorly they reflect on the morality their nations.
Those putting political party (or blackmail, bribing or other coersion) over morality. .....despicable. I'd switch sides before voting for anyone falling in that category.
The US desperately needs a new administration.
Blinken says the US wants to avoid a wider war. But it sure looks like the US is enabling it!
Making the claim that Ukraine will never fall into Russian hands while NOT providing Ukraine with the means to prevent that from happening is simply pure BULLSHIT. As an American I am really upset that much more in the way of needed war materials has not be provided to Ukraine. This should have been done over a year ago and if that would have happened by now Russia would be pushed back. There has been nothing but foot dragging by my government as they have not provided long range weapons that are needed and make conditions on use of the weapons that have been provided, refusing to allow their use in side of Russia it's self. That is no way to fight a war when one country can bomb the other but that other country can not do the same. I do support President Biden because the other choice is Fascist Trump and the end of democracy in the USA. Currently MAGA republicans in the House in congress are doing their best to deny needed support to Ukraine as they do the bidding of Putin, a fellow Fascist. These slime balls are Americans in name only. They hold no traditional American values and are beholden to the Fascist Trump Evangelical cult. We have a real fight on our hand here to push back against these Fascist phony Americans and hopefully soon a way is found to give Ukraine what they need.
@Lobo, Good to hear there are people in my Southern neighbor that see what's developing within their government and its potential gross impact on the world. However, I do believe at the end of the day,, the American people will make the right choice for democracy! If not it will be the modern day fall of Rome! In the meanwhile, people will continue to die in Ukraine and the Axis of Evils will gain steam!
@Lobo, Well said. I probably would have typed a similar post had you did not beat me to it.
Of course my post would have been more long winded and meandering; as seems to be my aging habit. LOL. Thanks to all who humour this personal quirk.
At any rate well done Lobo!
@Lobo, Everybody who sees's the US Spending itself into oblivion are not fascists, nor do they want to support Russia and Pukin. Nor do they want to see Ukraine go down. You see things as black and white; either-or.
@Slog, They tend to be black-and-white where genocide is concerned. Republicans bellyache about spending, until their guy is in, and they turn a blind eye to it. No one’s buying it.
@Slog, Don't get hysterical. The US is not spending it's self into oblivion. That happened under the former president Fascist Trump. You would like to pretend that todays republican party is not Fascist but the fact is that it is. As for Fascist MAGA republicans not wanting to see Ukraine go down have you notices that they are simply stopping any vote on aid to Ukraine? You need to get your head out of your ass and actually fine out what is really happening because currently you speak out of ignorance.
just talk, instead it's time for f22 to do something real!