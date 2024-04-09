Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) fighters reportedly killed nine Russian soldiers using first-person view (FPV) drones, as detailed in the SSO's Telegram post.
“Armored vehicles and soldiers of the Russian Federation were eliminated,” reads the caption to the footage released by the SSO.
While conducting reconnaissance operations in the Donetsk region, SSO operators discovered enemy armored vehicles: an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP) and an armored personnel carrier (BTR) with personnel.
“With the help of FPV [First Person View] drones, the equipment was immediately disabled,” the post says.
According to the SSO's report, the Ukrainian troops managed to destroy two BMPs and a BTR, eliminate nine Russian soldiers, and injure four more. The footage showcased Ukrainian drones hitting the soldiers directly, as well as their attempts to evade the strikes.
Explosions and the destruction of Russian equipment are depicted throughout the video.
Kyiv Post analysts were unable to independently verify the location and timing of the video. Moreover, it is challenging to definitively determine from the footage alone which types of Russian military equipment were destroyed.
Earlier in March, the Special Ops fighters decimated a Russian mortar position and five soldiers using FPV drones.
Recently, Ukrainian Special Ops reported the destruction of a dozen Russian military vehicles in the Zaporizhzhia region. The operation, led by an SSO unit, inflicted significant damage on Russian equipment utilizing FPV drones.
These successful missions add to a string of recent achievements by the SSO. In a single operation, one of its units eliminated 13 Russian soldiers and disabled six pieces of equipment, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored fighting vehicle, and a TOS-1A 220mm “Solntsepyok” heavy flamethrower system, all using FPV drones.
Comments ( 1)
ONE FPV DRONE PER RUSSIAN ZOMBIE SOLDIER.
300,000 DRONES PRODUCED AND TARGETED over 300 days.
3000 JAVELINS vs refurbished obsolete tanks
INVASION OVER latest june 2025 when invasion force cannot be sustained
Putin assassinated by his own army
Job done.
@david, I'm not exactly sure why Mr. Rogers theme song "Its a beautiful day in the neighbourhood" was running through my head as I read this article. Still with each day comes more orc deaths, and that's certainly got to contribute to making the world better.
It would be fun to see the MRGA trolls sent to the front so they could "accurately report" on the situation there. Removing MRGA troll DNA from the societal genepool also makes for future 'beautiful days in the neighbourhood'.
At any rate, thanks for your continued support of Ukraine on these forums and elsewhere. While I often meander in my posts, you succinctly 'hit the nail on the head' each time!