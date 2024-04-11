Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published an intercepted phone conversation on Tuesday, April 9, in which a Russian soldier complains about huge losses in his unit in the Ukraine-bordering Grayvoronsky District of Russia’s Belgorod region.

“It is a total f*****g mess. Completely f****d up,” the soldier says in the phone conversation.

He also talks about a new brigade, which he refers to as a “gang,” being formed with 500 individuals.

“Now they are saying at a meeting that they are going to form new brigades,” he added. “On Saturday and Sunday, they prepared the guys for deployment up to 7:00 or 8:00,” he says.

Fighting in Belgorod and Kursk regions

On March 12, Russian volunteer-fighter forces opposed to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s rule and aligned with Kyiv, entered Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions. They say they’ve been continually engaged in combat with government forces there.

The volunteer-fighters come from the Legion of Freedom of Russia (LSR), the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), and the Siberian Battalion.

In a series of conversations recently intercepted by HUR and published by Kyiv Post, civilians in Russia's Belgorod region complain that they cannot sleep at night because the Russian army has placed its military equipment in residential areas and opened fire.

“They decided to put Grads at the intersection near Kirpichne. It's so loud, it's like a f*****g hailstorm at the intersection,” a woman says in a phone conversation.

The woman adds that she was unable to sleep through the night because of the constant shelling and fire.

“They say they destroyed half of Gorkovsky [a village in the Greivoronsky district of Belgorod region]. And now they're still bombing the f**k out of it,” she says.

Kyiv Post interviewed a woman who works in intelligence as a professional eavesdropper

Last year, Kyiv Post interviewed Maria* who works as one of Ukrainian intelligence’s professional eavesdroppers and spoke about the shocking things she hears.

Russia regularly dismisses the content of intercepted calls published by Ukraine, saying they are faked, a claim Kyiv Post put to Maria.

She said: “Yes, they all are real even though they might seem insane. Sometimes I can’t believe the words I’m hearing myself, but we have what we have.”

Other shocking intercepted conversations

Kyiv Post regularly reposts some of the most revealing and shocking intercepted conversations.

You can read some of them in the links below:

‘It's Beneficial to Them to Consider Him Missing’ – Russian Soldier Says Moscow Hides Frontline Deaths to Avoid Compensation

'Half a Battalion Escaped to The Forest' – Russian Soldier Blamed for Mass Refusal to Fight

‘The Assault Failed, Everyone Was Killed’ – Russian Soldier Reveals Horrific Losses, Possibly at Avdiivka

'150,000 Men Will Be Thrown In’ – Russian Soldier Reveals Fears of ‘Huge’ Ukrainian Crimea Liberation Force

'We Lost 600 Men’ – Russian Reveals Horrific Losses and Behavior On Frontlines

‘All Our Guys Were Slaughtered’ – Intercepted Phone Calls Suggest Huge Russian Losses

‘He Started Shooting Us!’ – Intercepted Phone Call Reveals Russian Friendly Fire Incident

‘We’ll Tear You Apart’ – Ukrainian Soldiers Are Trolling Russian Commanders on Telegram

‘War Until 2026’ - Russian Soldier Claims He’s Been Told To Expect 3 More Years of Fighting

Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
John
John Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

So the obvious thing these disgruntled Russia soldiers and citizens should do is take out th source of their pain...putin...and this thug leader regime in Russia. These thugs have not only achieve pariah nation standing for russia Internationally, but via their international crimes and deserved sanction made life in russia so much harder that it was when solely the kleptocrats were fleecing them.

Get rid of putins regime and they can hopefully find more sane leadership to help them get out of the cesspool putin has dug them.

Putin's regime lives in opulence and beats / murders their own people when they ask for more humane treatment.  

Putin's regime must be taken out. Russians themselves can do this without starting a world war.

Russian's you need to join and support their own RDK, Siberian Battalion, SLR or similar freedom fighter effort to obtain better leadership.

