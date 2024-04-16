Ukrainian fighters from a special operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) helped Russia mark its Air Defense Forces Day by hitting one of its 9K35 Strela-10 (NATO: SA-13 Gopher) air defense systems which is intended to provide close-in support against fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to HUR’s press service, on Sunday, April 14 Ukrainian surveillance operators identified the location of the highly mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile system at the front and neutralized it using an FPV attack drone.

The HUR statement said, “As a result of the attack, the Russian Strela is no longer firing - the complex has been neutralized!”

It went on: “On this day, the enemy anti-aircraft gunners were celebrating the Day of the Russian Air Defense Forces, so they received a proper congratulation.”

Advertisement

Video of the destruction of "Strela-10"