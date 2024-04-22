US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson found himself in a challenging position after Iran attacked Israel. According to sources familiar with the situation, as reported by CNN, Johnson was on the phone with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, indicating his readiness to act on foreign aid, despite the potential consequences for his position as speaker.
Upon his return to Washington, Johnson faced criticism from Republican colleagues for his plan to hold separate votes on aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. This approach could have triggered a vote to remove him as speaker.
“He was torn between trying to save his job and do the right thing,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, a top Ukraine advocate who was with Johnson the night before the legislation was released, told CNN. “He prayed over it.”
Despite pressure, Johnson stood firm in his decision to move ahead with billions of dollars in foreign aid, including aid for Ukraine. The aid package ultimately passed with bipartisan support.
Johnson’s decision to support Ukraine represents a significant change. He had previously voted against funding for Kyiv.
However, after receiving advice from Republican national security voices and a direct appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Johnson changed his stance.
“My philosophy is do the right thing and let the chips fall where they may. If I operated out of fear over a motion to vacate, I would never be able to do my job. Look, history judges us for what we do. This is a critical time right now,” Johnson said Wednesday.
In US – No Going Back
“I can make a selfish decision and do something that is different, but I’m doing here what I believe to be the right thing. I think providing aid to Ukraine right now is critically important,” the speaker added.
According to the sources, Johnson’s decision was also influenced by a key intelligence briefing from CIA Director William Burns.
According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, Burns painted a dire picture of the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and emphasized the global consequences of inaction. The briefing left a lasting impression on Johnson, who became increasingly convinced that the fate of Western democracy was at stake, according to sources close to him.
Facing criticism from both sides, Johnson stood by his decision. He emphasized the importance of providing aid to Ukraine and other countries facing threats.
If Johnson is challenged for his position as speaker by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her supporters, he may need Democratic support to remain in office.
However, Democrats have expressed a willingness to support him, especially after he defied his party’s anti-Ukrainian flank to pass the aid package.
In a heated exchange on the House floor, Johnson faced opposition from hardline Republicans but received support from center-right members. He also faced pressure to change the rules on motions to remove the speaker.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (3)
Way to go, Mikey. Bipartisanship breaks out in Washington DC! So glad to see that it's still possible. Here's hoping it continues past the present moment.
It's esp. enjoyable to see the declining influence of Marjorie Traitor Greene, who thinks no one in Washington should have any record to run on at all. Even GOP colleagues are fed up with her childish threats & tantrums.
Sure, Johnson may well be doing the right thing for the wrong reason/s, but he clearly understands some good reasons. Also, one wag suggested yesterday that Johnson changed his mind ''after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago with Trvmp sitting on his face." Eeew, gross!
Addendum: Despite the mood of celebration, we must remember and honor all the Ukrainians who suffered and died unnecessarily while Johnson dithered for months. Heroiam slava!
I suppose it's possible for someone on a dark path t finally see the light and change course. Apparently much harder when one exists in a self imposed MRGA echo chamber and fails to listen beyond its pied piper's hate spewing words of mal-intent.
Why it took so many months for a smart person with access to CIA intelligence and claiming to have christain values is hard to understand. Most of us just needed to turn on the news a few times to learn of the russian thugs criminal deeds in Ukraine. We only need to hear the Ukrainians ask for help once; not 1000s of times. We only needed to hear putins hateful and empire expansionist words and look at a map to see the huge risks in not helping Ukraine.
To be honest, after so many cruel and devious aid delay tactics being stewarded by such a well informed man, its going to be hard for people to believe Johnson finally allowed the vote for the right reasons. While the end result is the right result it would have been right 6 months ago. It is now reached at tremendous added cost to the Ukrainians. I wonder how Johnson rationalizes this in his mind.....or is his mind thinking of something else.
Sadly 112 MRGA US Republicans in the MRGA cult are still taking their orders from a civilian illustrating the worst of ethical behaviour. When will this putinrump scourge end?
@John, I have been trying to avoid taking the cynical view that it was only the realisation that his son could get caught up in fighting, that finally persuaded him. It was he himself who mentioned this concern, so it must be acknowledged that it was there in his mind. I feel that at last he has made the correct decision, and am prepared to leave it at that and move on. Then again, none of my relatives or friends have suffered as a result of the delay in arrival of much-needed aid. If they had, I might take a harsher view.
Thanks be to God.
We will continue to keep Mr. Michael Johnson and his colleagues of good will in our prayers.
Slava Ukraine!
Sancte Michael Archangele, defende nos in proelio, contra nequitiam et insidias diaboli esto praesidium. Imperet illi Deus, supplices deprecamur: tuque, Princeps militiae caelestis, Satanam aliosque spiritus malignos, qui ad perditionem animarum pervagantur in mundo, divina virtute, in infernum detrude. Amen.