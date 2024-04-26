Following the death of Jan Kvilinsky, owner of Kvilinsky Garden in Myrhorod and Special Operations Forces ( SSO ) operative, the farm announced on Wednesday, April 25 that it “no longer grows or sells flowers.”

In central Ukraine, roses might never blossom again on a flower farm amidst the unforgiving war.

“The Kvilinsky Garden no longer exists.

“The owner of the farm – Jan Kvilinsky died in the war.

“The Kvilinsky Garden no longer grows or sells flowers,” read the Facebook announcement.

According to a local publication, 34-year-old Jan Kvilinsky was born in the village of Stovbyne in the Myrhorod district within the Poltava region. After acquiring qualifications as an agronomist, he founded the Kvilinsky Garden to grow a variety of roses alongside his family.

After participating in the Revolution of Dignity and Euromaidan in 2014 and becoming the head of the Myrhorod district under the Svoboda party, Kvilinsky joined the army on Sept. 26, 2023, a few days after the farm announced it would temporarily stop growing and selling flowers.

Kvilinsky signed a contract with the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment under the SSO and operated a flamethrower. He died defending Ukraine on Jan. 23 in the Donetsk region and was buried in the Alley of Heroes in Myrhorod.