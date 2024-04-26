On April 28, the stage of the world-renowned Carnegie Concert Hall will host the National Ensemble of Soloists “Kyiv Camerata” conducted by the internationally acclaimed Kerri Lynn Wilson, with the participation of the star mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and the well-known Ukrainian Chorus “Dumka” of New York.

The National Ensemble of Soloists “Kyiv Camerata”

The concert of the “Kyiv Camerata” will be a grand event of the major charitable concert tour USA for Ukraine. Carnegie Hall has been a regular host of Ukrainian music recently, and works by contemporary composers such as Valentin Silvestrov, Myroslav Skoryk, Yevgen Stankovych, Victoria Polyova, Olexander Shchetynsky, Olexander Kozarenko, Volodymyr Zubitsky and Zoltan Almashi will be introduced to the American audience for the first time.

The concert at Carnegie Hall, besides presenting the treasures of Ukrainian musical culture, has a charitable goal – raising funds for the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian cities. The “Kyiv Camerata” tour’s organizers and partners are USA for Ukraine and Dom Master Klass Cultural Center.

Kerry-Lynn Wilson, a globally renowned conductor, a Canadian of Ukrainian descent, joins the unique artistic event – the tour of the “Kyiv Camerata” in the US will go from April, 27 to May, 5. Keri-Lynn Wilson has been steadfastly supporting Ukraine since the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion. In 2022, it was she who created the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, a unique ensemble comprised exclusively of Ukrainian musicians. In the same year, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra embarked on a historic tour around Europe and America, performing at the most prestigious venues of the world. This tour became a powerful voice of Ukraine and Ukrainian musical art worldwide. In the summer of 2024, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra second tour around the world will take place.

Kerry-Lynn Wilson

“Putin has explicitly said that he not only thinks Ukrainian land should be part of a Russian empire, but he thinks that Ukrainian culture is Russian culture. I reject this,” Keri-Lynn Wilson said. “Ukraine is a proud and independent nation with its own history and especially its own culture. Putin’s assault demands a response in kind and as I cannot take up arms, I have taken up my baton as my weapon. I have described the members of the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra as ‘soldiers of music’ and our very presence – along with other Ukrainian musicians and ensembles such as the ‘Kyiv Camerata’ – playing great works from the wonderful tradition of Ukrainian and wider European music is a powerful assertion that you cannot erase or silence a culture.”

Wilson along with Bohdana Pivnenko, the artistic director of the “Kyiv Camerata,” has meticulously curated the program of Ukrainian premieres in America.

Bohdana Pivnenko

“I am waiting for the triumph of Ukrainian music in the world,” Pivnenko said. “I am doing everything in my power with likeminded people to make sure that we get there. I believe that after our concert tour in the United States of America, interest in Ukrainian composers will increase. And not only Ukrainian performers will play them even more. They are being played now, but, unfortunately, not so much.”

A star soprano Joyce DiDonato and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York were specifically invited to present Ukrainian music to the American audience with dignity. It is important to note that it will be a charity performance for all invited stars.

Since the full-scale war, Ukrainian culture made significant breakthroughs – including premieres of works by modern Ukrainian composers: Zoltan Almash’s hymn-requiem “City of Mariupol,” dedicated to Mariupol; “Bucha. Lacrimosa” by Victoria Poleva, Evgeni Orkin’s “Odesa Rhapsody.”

In 2022, the world premieres of operas by modern Ukrainian composers took place in Ukraine: “Kateryna” by the composer Oleksandr Rodin; “Terrible Revenge” by Yevgen Stankovych, the author of the music and libretto.

Ukraine is steadily gaining well-deserved international recognition. And it is very important for everyone in the world to understand that this recognition is earned at a very high price.

Photo: Keri-Lynn Wilson, Joyce DiDonato, Oleh Pavliuchenkov, the National Ensemble of Soloists “Kyiv Camerata.”