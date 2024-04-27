Russia intercepted 68 Ukrainian drones overnight from Friday to Saturday in its southern Krasnodar region and over annexed Crimea, the Kremlin’s defense ministry claimed on Telegram.

The ministry said 66 of the drones were shot down over Krasnodar and the other two over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow occupied and illegally annexed in 2014.

“They tried to attack oil refineries and infrastructure. According to the information there, there are no injuries or serious damage,” Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Kyiv has stepped up drone attacks in recent months, in particular targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure and oil facilities providing fuel for its full-scale invasion forces..