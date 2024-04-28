Russia shot down 17 Ukrainian drones overnight in several western regions, its defense ministry said on Sunday.

"The air defense systems intercepted and destroyed seventeen Ukrainian UAVs," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Most of the drones were shot down in regions that border Ukraine, with nine downed in Bryansk, three in Kursk and two in Belgorod, according to the ministry. It said three more were destroyed in the interior region of Kaluga.

Ukraine has claimed a series of strikes on Russian refineries and oil storage facilities in recent months. Moscow has also launched some of its biggest strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities. The attacks have knocked out a significant chunk of production, triggering blackouts and energy rationing across Ukraine.        

Choose your military goals wisely
Choose your military goals wisely Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Concentrate on taking out air defenses and multiple rocket launchers and any military important asset whether in The opponent territories or the temporarily occupied territories...
Target also sea ships at night ...

