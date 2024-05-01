Poland will not "protect" Ukrainian draft dodgers on its soil, a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday, as authorities in Warsaw called for EU action on the matter.
Ukraine is scrambling to recruit troops after more than two years of war against Russia and has recently passed a mobilisation law, lowering the fighting age and toughening penalties for draft dodgers.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Last week it said it would stop issuing new passports abroad to some military-aged men and suspended consular services for men aged 18 to 60 living abroad, sparking fury among expatriates in Poland and elsewhere.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian men of military age are in Poland, according to UN figures.
"We definitely won't protect draft dodgers," a Polish deputy foreign minister Andrzej Szejna told the TVP state television channel.
He added that Warsaw had not received any formal request from Ukraine about military-aged men however.
"When Ukraine turns to Poland with a request, we will act in accordance with Polish and European law," Szejna said.
Last week, defence ministers from Poland and Lithuania, Ukraine's staunch allies, said they could help return military aged men back to their war-torn country.
"Everything is possible," Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polsat television when asked if Warsaw would agree if Ukraine asked for help.
On Tuesday, he called for "European solutions" on the matter.
"I know that talks between Kyiv and Brussels on this topic are ongoing," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that acting "at the European level will ensure full effectiveness".
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
After Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fled the war, with most passing through Poland.
As of February this year, 952,104 Ukrainian refugees were registered in Poland, of whom about 150,000 people, were of military age, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (2)
Are you allowing Russian deserters to stay in Poland? 500,000 Russians who deserted are still Russians!! Europeans let them into their country with no restrictions and Europe is being attacked by Russia right now!! They sabotage, spy, bomb and kill Ukrainians while living in their host country!! Not a joke!! stop helping them! Ukraine may have deserters but they should be allowed the same rights as the gondam Russians! The Russian deserters are actively sabotaging Ukrainian war efforts! I said that the very first day but everyone just let them invade Europe! Russian spies are infiltrated into all the areas of businesses that have military security secrets and are actively engaged in helping Putin! Stop being naive and ignorant about the facts! They are the enemy! They are Russians!! They are desperate and hungry and broke they would do anything for money!! I say put them in a refugee camp and make them contribute towards Ukraine victory by building back houses, schools , bridges, roads, apartments etc!! A bunch of freeloading squatters!!
@Janet Leininger, Well stated! I agree.
I am very curious to find out what John thinks about it? Good? Not Good?
@Depau, who cares? He is an arrogant asshole and full of shit.
@MRGA 'jack' the imbecile,
Hi Troll jack. I see you soiled yourself today on other Kyivpost article that made you very angry. Have any of your orc buddies been able to steal a washing machine for the troll farm yet?
Remember hygiene is important. You probably would not needs Sasha's earlier loperamide hydrochloride prescription if you took care of yourself better. Don't count on her continued good will as after all you are a MRGA troll.
@Depau, Duck says quack. Cow says moo. Russian orc spews profanity as it tries to steal from and murder innocent Ukrainians indiscriminately. I say every Ukrainian should want to shoot orcs if only to defend their loved ones. However it's also immoral to send an ineffective civilian to do a soldier's work. They would only be slaughtered and that does not help with Ukraine's other need which is to (post war) rebuild their population after russia has murders so many of them. If a civilian joins Ukraine's military, they must at least be properly taught their trade and properly provisioned to improve their odds of survival.
I also say it's an embarrassment that allies let it get to this point, by not better provisioning Ukraine to more effectively thwart the russian invaders in 2022. Similarly an embarrassment that those skilled allied soldiers who are capable and want to aid Ukraine are being held back by their own government policy. Ukraine is doing exactly for NATO what NATO was funded to do. Defend against russian attacks. NATO should more actively assist in Ukraine's war response.
Did you need me to go to the war front again for you troll 'Depau'? We seem to have this conversation regularly, and thats where you like to end your discussion.
What were you doing to help Ukraine again? I recall it being nothing, but if I'm wrong, please link me to one Kyivpost article where you actually said something supportive for Ukraine.
@John, Thanks for your response John. I am not full time commentator/advisor as you are, so please accept my apologies. I understand you're on the mission - namely - writing comments, calling people with different opinions 'trolls' and writing to your government. It gives you satisfaction and you, by the looks of it , trully believe your actions make a difference. I agree with you that Russian invasion is unfair but so is every war. Nothing is black and white. Not everything that Russia does is wrong/bad and (attention - this might surprise you) not everything that US&Allies do is Good/Right. What frustrates me the most is that we talk so much and laugh about the Russian propaganda etc. but nobody's seeing same thing in western countries. And I am not talking solely about that conflict - just think about recent Israeli strikes on Syrian soil where they bombarded Iranian EMBASSY. It is wrong on so many levels (international law etc.). Israel is doing really terrible things on Palestinian soil yet US is still supporting them. Are you equally outraged? Are you equally outraged about the Sudan/Yemeni conflict? The US, when provoked would do equally terrible things to their enemy and they showed it in the past. Good day to you Sir! Need to get back to work (not in the troll factory - the other one:)
@Depau,
FYI: My country has never started a war. This being the most morally straightforward cause I have seen, I now invest ~95% of my volunteer time supporting only Ukraine.
It might surprise you I'm nearing the end of a fairly demanding career that still takes most my time. It exposed me to some of the needless damage caused by of putin's reckless hybrid war against democracy. I'm also beyond fed up with the dissent Russia trolls sow in our societies.
However Ukraine's existential fight blows all that out of the water. Putin has kicked thousands of hornets nests worth of volunteers. These prompt their global leadership to do more to support Ukraine.
Besides monetary donation, I have made a personal commitment to volunteer at least 2 hours daily supporting Ukraine on this and other forums. My current career has fortunately lent a few skills that optimize my time here.
I believe we are past teachable moments with putin. As a congenital lier (like putinrump) I believe he is not worth listening to. Like a rabid dog they bite all that tire to reason. Only force will stop putin.