Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR) deputy chief spoke in an interview with The Economist about upcoming difficulties for Ukraine in Donbas and the Kremlin’s threat to NATO’s Baltic nations.
Vadym Skibitsky, Budanov’s deputy at the HUR, talked about the possibility of Ukraine losing Chasiv Yar and cautioned that May could a difficult month for Ukrainians, with possible Russian gains if it launches offensives in the East.
Kyiv Post collected the top five main points in Skibitsky’s statements.
1.) “Losing Chasiv Yar is only a matter of time”
Russia is trying to implement a plan for its so-called complete “liberation” of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He said the Kremlin has ordered its forces to “take something” by Victory Day on May 9 or before Putin’s visit to China a week later.
According to Skibitsky, the loss of the town of Chasiv Yar, which is a key to the Russian advance to the last major towns in the Donetsk region, is a matter of time.
“Not today or tomorrow, of course, but all depending on our reserves and supplies,” said Skibitsky.
2.) Moscow’s “three-layered” destabilization plan
In May, Russia plans to target three spheres to destabilize Ukraine, Skibitsky said.
The main limiting sphere is in Kyiv’s arsenal. Despite the approval of US military aid, the weapons themselves will take weeks to reach Ukrainian frontline positions. According to Skibitsky, once they arrive on the battlefield these weapons are unlikely to match Russia’s stockpile of shells or provide effective protection against the Kremlin’s low-tech, destructive glide bombs.
The second sphere is Russia’s disinformation campaign in Ukraine aimed at undermining President Volodymyr Zelensky’s mobilization plan and political legitimacy. The term of office of the President of Ukraine formally expires on May 20, but the Constitution allows for its indefinite extension in wartime.
The third sphere is Russia’s unrelenting campaign to isolate Ukraine internationally.
3.) Skibitsky said such wars can only end with negotiations
Skibitsky believes that Ukraine cannot defeat Russia on the battlefield alone. Even if it were able to push Russian troops back to the borders – which he thinks is an increasingly remote prospect – it would not end the war. Such wars can only end with treaties, he says.
According to Skibitsky, both sides are now trying to obtain the “most favorable position” ahead of potential negotiations, but meaningful talks may not begin until the second half of 2025. Until then, Russia will face serious headwinds.
Russian military production capacity has expanded but will reach a plateau in early 2026 due to a lack of materials and engineers, Skibitsky said. According to him, both sides may eventually face a shortage of weapons, “but if nothing changes, Ukraine will run out first.”
4.) Skibitsky said Russia could take the Baltic states in seven days
If Ukraine’s partner countries don’t find a way to increase defense production to help Ukraine, they too will eventually be in Russia’s crosshairs.
Skibitsky downplays the importance of Article 5 of NATO’s collective defense and even the presence of NATO troops in countries bordering Ukraine.
“The Russians will capture the Baltic States in seven days. NATO’s reaction time is ten days,” Skibitsky said.
He said that Ukraine’s bravery and sacrifice have given Europe a multi-year head start, eliminating the immediate threat of the once-thought fearsome Russian airborne troops and marines for at least a decade.
Now, according to Skibitsky, the question is whether Europe will return the favor and keep Ukraine in the game, The Economist writes.
“We will keep fighting. We have no choice. We want to live. But the outcome of the war… isn’t down to just us.”
5.) Russia is preparing an offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions
Russia is currently preparing for an offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions in northeastern Ukraine. The realization of these plans depends on the resilience of the Ukrainian defense in Donbas. The main attack will begin “in late May or early June,” Skibitsky said.
The Russian forces have deployed 514,000 troops in the Ukrainian operation. The northern grouping, based across the border from Kharkiv, has 35,000 troops, but it is planned to expand to 50-70,000.
According to Skibitsky, the Russian Defense Ministry is also “forming a reserve division” (15 to 20,000 people) in central Russia, which could be added to the main forces.
However, he said this is “not enough” for an operation to capture a large city. The Economist said that the Western military shares the same opinion. However, smaller-scale operations are possible.
“A quick operation to come in and come out: maybe,” said Skibitsky. “But an operation to take Kharkiv, or even Sumy city, is of a different order. The Russians know this. And we know this.”
Comments (7)
What is Skibitsky on?
The Baltic states are building border defences. Combined with 24/7 surveillance and 24/7 fire control, I fail to see how Russia could take them in 7 days. Those states do need more air defence systems though and long-range gun and rocket artillery.
Loose lips sink ships. But Skibitsky is not stupid-he is a cunning traitor. Why let Putin's military know weaknesses of Ukraine military? Why let Putin and NATO know that Ukraine can't win the Ukraine war-that only treaties can end the Ukraine war? Why let NATO leaders know that Putin can be trusted with treaties to end the Ukraine war. Why let NATO know that Putin's military can seize Baltics within seven days- and letting Putin know that it would take 7 days for NATO to react to Russia's seizure of Baltics? Why he provided Economist so much deceitful, fabricated information regarding Ukraine's military? I have one theory: He doesn't want Ukraine to win the Ukraine war because more than 1.5 million Ukrainian Jews were murdered by the Nazis and locals. Budanov or Zelenskyy must fire him without delay-without mercy. Success in war also depends on loyalty. Budanov or Zelenskyy must see what others can't see.
@S foreskin,
Here's a few russian genocide against Ukrainian events which explain why Ukraine cannot quit.
* 1921-1922 Famine in Ukraine 1.5 million Ukrainians starve to death as food is confiscated and taken out of Ukraine to feed Russian cities.
* 1929-1930 De-kulakization: Over 500 000 farmers and families in Ukraine are sent to Siberia, executed, or sent to concentration camps.
* 1932-1933 Holodomor famine from caused by USSR's Joseph Stalin claimed the lives of 3.9 million Ukrainians or about 13 percent of its population at that time......
***May 2022 report by 30 internationally recognized legal scholars chronicling acts that constitute genocide in the current war by the Putin regime. That was 3 months into war. Putin's genocide language and attempts have gotten worse since then..thousands of children kid napped and brainwashed…hydro dams bombed to destroy entire downstream villages...double taps on first responders...630 churches bombed...targeting civilian infrastructure to freeze all Ukrainian citizens..etc...etc.
Putin's regime’s genocidal crimes will not be forgotten. Russia's shame will be multi generational.
Now troll 'foreskin', why don't educate us all on why russian's would rather kill every Ukrainian, then let any live in a self determined, sovereign country? What give russians the right to repeatedly try to genocide its neighbour?
@John,
Well said John, as always.
Is there any treaty Russia has signed that it hasn’t broke? Russia signed the “Budapest Memorandum” in 1994 that guarenteed Russia would not attack Ukraine but protect from any aggressor. The treaty was also signed by Great Britain and the United States. Ukraine handed over its Nukes to Russia. If only they had kept them this war never would of occurred.
I keep reading that Ukrainian upper and middle class citizens are not engaged in the war effort, that is a cancer for morale and Britain learned from this centuries ago.
The division between poorer working class soldiers and the wealthy is a gift to Russia and they will exploit the hell out of it. It is not acceptable for the rich to carry on as if there is no war and just go shopping and parties etc.
In Britain we often source officers from the highest placed families in society including Royalty, they deploy with their men at the front line. During the Falklands conflict Prince Andrew flew a helicopter under enemy fire, he was later forbidden to wear his uniform at an event due to his friendship with Jeffery Epstein - but that's another story, the guy still earned his medals and should be allowed to wear them.
Anyway, ensure all classes of society are engaged in the war effort and deny Russia that propaganda victory, Britain learned this the hard way. The officers must be beside their troops to appreciate their value, to not sacrifice them for nothing and for the soldiers to believe in the chain of command.
Never a more clear message of real concern. The US has delayed so long that it has allowed Russia to take more lands from Ukriane. Lands that Ukraine hard won back last year.
It is sad that the US and other Western nations refuse to commit to Ukriane winning this war! shameful really! yet Ukriane fights on with or without support as Americans watch thousands of Ukrainians die and cities being leveled.
I see Britain working to sign a 100 year commitment to Ukraine, now that is real leadership!
The US having forced Ukraine to surrender its nuclear and non-nuclear weapons to Russian via the useless Budapest Memorandum and then with Obama telling Ukraine in 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea to not fight!
One must wonder where the hell the US sits! clear they do not support Ukriane winning a war, but are happy to see Ukriane surrender lands...
So the invasions of NATO nations will occur as Russia takes more Ukrainian lands.
Time to get your heads out of the sand AMericans and show some courage!
As I stated to many Ukrainians in 2013/2014 Putin is evil and he will drive for WW3, Putin believes the West is weak and it seems he is correct.
Putin's investment in the US is paying off well for him... he understands Americans well, give them money!
Hey they said they'd take all of Ukraine in 10 days so yeah why not 7 for the baltics lol
Im surprised they haven’t shot down the Ukrainian f-35’s yet 😅
@Tom Lowe, they did in the second week of Feb. 2023. Crimelin finished Ukraines air force off 16 times already. Soon they will tell their zombie citizens that 25 F16 s got shot down by ak74 fire. 😁