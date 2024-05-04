The majority of allied aid to Ukraine won’t arrive until summer at best and year’s end at worst, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing analysts.
Following US President Joe Biden’s signing of $61 billion in aid to Ukraine on April 24, Ukraine’s already gotten two shipments of supplies, including sorely needed 155mm artillery shells – on Sunday and Monday, April 28 and 29, the NYT reported.
Kyiv Post has not been able to find significant evidence that these supplies have gotten to the area around Avdiivka – the city that had been a Ukrainian stronghold since 2014, but which was finally lost in February when Ukrainian troops lacked the ammunition to defend it against superior Russian firepower.
Now, as Ukraine waits for aid, Russia has been pushing its advantage, gaining more ground in the east.
On Tuesday, a new batch of desperately needed Patriot interceptor missiles from Spain arrived in Poland. A senior Spanish official stated that “they will be at the Ukrainian front soon.”
Kyiv officials said that Ukraine had virtually run out of the Patriots – the only effective defense against certain kinds of Russian missiles.
