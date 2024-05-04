Russia has adapted its army to a grueling war and bets on the number of troops, not their quality, a report by the UK Ministry of Defense said Saturday.

There will likely be heavy combat losses for the Russians as they undertake a new offensive in eastern Ukraine, the report says.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to British intelligence, during April, the Russians lost, including both killed and wounded, an average of 899 of their soldiers every day.

“It is quite likely that during the next two months, the level of losses among the Russians will increase again, as they resume targeted offensive operations in the east of Ukraine,” the report says.

According to the department's calculations, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost more than 465,000 soldiers – killed and wounded.

Advertisement

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has slightly higher figures than the UK, saying that the Russian army has already lost more than 473,000 soldiers.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the most Russians were killed and wounded in February. At that time, the Russian army lost an average of 983 soldiers every day.

In March, when there was a rest after the taking of Avdiivka, these indicators decreased.

The British Ministry of Defense also assessed the losses of Russian equipment.

According to the Ministry's estimates, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost more than 10,000 units of armored vehicles.