Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has reportedly developed a detailed peace plan to end Russia's full-scale war with Ukraine. The document, according to a source from Trump's entourage speaking to The Telegraph, is being kept secret until the election.

The initiative, which the Republicans are keeping out of media discussion, is deemed crucial "not to lose leverage," the source mentioned.

Trump's strategy primarily revolves around communicating his intentions to end the war, aiming to win over voters who prioritize achieving peace.

"He wants to stop the murders. Trump will stop the killings, that will be his slogan," the source stated.

If re-elected, Trump plans to focus on pushing NATO members to increase defense spending to 3% of their annual GDP.

However, this has raised concerns among some NATO leaders, who fear a potential return of Trump to the presidency could endanger the existence of the Alliance and sabotage military support for Ukraine.

A representative from Joe Biden's campaign headquarters voiced concerns to the publication, alleging that Trump's approach could result in the abandonment of allies in case of an attack.

"He will allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to do whatever he wants. This will make Americans less protected," the source claimed.

Trump's recent statement, indicating that he would withhold aid to Ukraine if Europe did not align military spending with the United States, has also caused consternation.

Russia Launches New Kharkiv Offensive to Establish ‘Security Zone,’ Says Putin
Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Ukraine is to blame for the renewed Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region since Moscow’s goal was to stop cross-border shelling.

Nevertheless, Ukraine has received over $100 billion in aid from the European Union since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Donald Trump last year claimed he would end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours.” His comments came on June 2, 2023, during a town hall event on Fox News, where he also said he “got along with Putin” and made bizarre comments about the current waves of Russian missile and drone attacks against Kyiv.

When asked about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said: “I want to stop that war, I don’t want that war to continue.

“And I’ll stop that war, mark my words, I’ll stop that war in 24 hours.” 

The event’s host Sean Hannity then interrupted to say: “Mr President, let me ask. Serious question. How do you stop that war in 24 hours?” 

He replied: “I will get them into a room, and I know an exact way. You tell one ‘you’re not going to get anything unless you make a deal.’ You tell the other one ‘they’re going to get a lot unless you make a deal.’

“And you just sit them, and you put them, and you have to make a determination.”

Although Trump did not say which one was which, his comments appear to suggest he would force Ukraine to accept the loss of territories illegally occupied and annexed by Russian forces with the threat of rewarding President Putin with even more if they refuse to accept his offer.

President Zelensky has rubbished claims made by Donald Trump that he could stop Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine “in 24 hours”, saying he already had the chance to do so when he was serving as president, yet didn’t.

Speaking to ABC’s “This Week” in a Sunday interview with Martha Raddatz, Zelensky responded: “It seems to me that the desire [by itself] to bring the war to an end is beautiful but this desire should be based on some real-life experience.

Sture
Sture Guest 2 weeks ago
They will never be able to sit in the same room, I hope Trump understands that. What country does he suggest?
Russia wants Zelensky charged and most of the other countries want Putin arrested for war crimes.
Russia has nothing to lose in a negotiation, Putin can say that he will end the war with the territories taken. Ukraine would never accept that so they would lose support from USA.

John
John Guest 2 weeks ago
At best putin's rump is duplicitous .....pretending he somehow cares about Ukraine after his entire history says he does not. He is after all, a proven congenital liar with +30,500 lies publicly stated in his 4 year term.

Putinrump's top secret 24 hour plan? The man can barely complete a logical sentence and deals only in the brainless land of developing 4 word cult chants. Worse is that unlike Biden; putinrump as a classic narcissist, does take the advice of any expert he hires. Not even for a pandemic. Even his sleaziest of lawyers abandon him because he cannot stop saying deviant and incriminating things.

He bankrupted 6 companies, and his illegal efforts resulted in 4091 lawsuits. Yes 4091!!!. If putinrump has any plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict legally (i.e. Ukraine's legal borders are restored), it would be the sole 'lightbulb', ethical moment of his life. In reality the only plan he has is to gift wrap Ukraine it for his master putin.

Pompous false messiah that he is, he even portrays himself as god. He literally claims "I am the chosen one". Mindless MRGA dupes and closet devil worshipers can even buy by his personally ordained "God (b)less, the USA Bible".

He will do whatever it takes to serve putins needs.

Sasha
Sasha Guest 2 weeks ago
trump is an asshole, like those who vote for him, the blond king of assholes, in 24 hours at most he can make a comedy film about his life

D Ingonthis
D Ingonthis Guest 2 weeks ago
Trump has never created a plan for anything tangible. He is just like the diapers he wears, full of sh1t. The only things that could resemble plans that he has are to enrich himself, become a dictator and suck up to Putin. How do Americans think that voting for a convicted rapist, insurrectionist, traitor and fraudster is good for their country? To make America great again, they should try by getting rid of Trump.

Go home orcs 💛💙 Guest 2 weeks ago
@D Ingonthis, dont forget biden. Both are disasters. Showbiz must go on. Good luck anyway to the Americans.

Coach John Guest 2 weeks ago
@Go home orcs 💛💙, If people, for just one Goddamn second, would stop listening to the right-wing propaganda being pumped into their ears, and actually looked at what the Biden Administration has actually accomplished, they would realize he has been the most effective President for positive change since FDR. But no, instead we get people who repeat Trump's and Putin's talking points, even friends of Ukraine. God damn, those propagandists out there really did a number on you fuckers, didn't they?

Go home orcs 💛💙 Guest 2 weeks ago
@Coach John, biden is a sleepy zombie. Trump only likes hes own voice. Do you think these two are any good for America s future? Iam most defnitely leaning towards the Republicans . But i dont like trump anymore, BUT biden whahaha can go retire with obama asap.

Coach John Guest 2 weeks ago
@Go home orcs 💛💙, your words: "I am most defnitely leaning towards the Republicans . But i dont like trump anymore, BUT biden whahaha can go retire..."
So ... you know the Republicans within the U.S. House voted in the majority to reject Ukrainian funding last month, yet you are 'leaning towards the Republicans?" Makes perfect sense ... to an orc maybe.
The 2024 election is between two people - Biden and Trump. Nobody else. That's the choice ... and you have an equal dislike for the man who has restored NATO and fought tirelessly for Ukrainian backing and the guy who wants to surrender Ukraine to Putin.
Someone with that mindset needs this question asked of him. Seriously dude, are you okay?

Coach Loon
Coach Loon Guest 2 weeks ago
@Coach John, you make Biden seem sane. You dumbfuck piece of shit.

Polska🇺🇦💪 Guest 2 weeks ago
@Coach Loon, jack shut up. Get out your mommys basement. Fresh air will clear your mind

