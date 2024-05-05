In an early morning attack on May 5th, Russian military forces launched 24 Shahed-131/136 drones from both northern and southern directions to assault Ukraine.

The attack occurred on the eve of Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by both Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Christians on May 5th.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force commander, reported that Ukrainian troops successfully intercepted and destroyed 23 of 24 drones in various regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Serhii Lysak, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed that 12 drones were shot down during the assault in the Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Dniprovsky districts.

Debris from the downed drones in Dnipro caused damage to a multi-storey building and infrastructure, leading to fires. No casualties were reported, although two cars and a store in the Slobozhanska community were damaged.

Advertisement

In Kharkiv, a Russian drone strike in the Osnovyansky district set fire to three houses, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Oleh Synehubov, head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, reported that a house and outbuildings were destroyed in another attack, leaving six people injured, including a girl born in 2015 who suffered an acute stress reaction.

The authorities of the Kherson region reported that one Russian drone was shot down over the region, with no further consequences reported.

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
Other Topics of Interest

‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon

The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

This attack is part of a pattern, with Russian military regularly targeting civilian, critical, and energy infrastructure within Ukraine using kamikaze drones.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon War in Ukraine
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
By UkrInform
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous 'He Wants to Stop the Murders' - Trump Prepared 'Secret Peace Plan' for Ukraine, Sources Say
Next » British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine: May 5, 2024