In an early morning attack on May 5th, Russian military forces launched 24 Shahed-131/136 drones from both northern and southern directions to assault Ukraine.
The attack occurred on the eve of Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by both Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Christians on May 5th.
Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force commander, reported that Ukrainian troops successfully intercepted and destroyed 23 of 24 drones in various regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk.
Serhii Lysak, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed that 12 drones were shot down during the assault in the Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Dniprovsky districts.
Debris from the downed drones in Dnipro caused damage to a multi-storey building and infrastructure, leading to fires. No casualties were reported, although two cars and a store in the Slobozhanska community were damaged.
In Kharkiv, a Russian drone strike in the Osnovyansky district set fire to three houses, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Oleh Synehubov, head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, reported that a house and outbuildings were destroyed in another attack, leaving six people injured, including a girl born in 2015 who suffered an acute stress reaction.
The authorities of the Kherson region reported that one Russian drone was shot down over the region, with no further consequences reported.
This attack is part of a pattern, with Russian military regularly targeting civilian, critical, and energy infrastructure within Ukraine using kamikaze drones.
