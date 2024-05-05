In an early morning attack on May 5th, Russian military forces launched 24 Shahed-131/136 drones from both northern and southern directions to assault Ukraine. The attack occurred on the eve of Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated by both Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Christians on May 5th. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force commander, reported that Ukrainian troops successfully intercepted and destroyed 23 of 24 drones in various regions, including Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Serhii Lysak, head of the military administration of the Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed that 12 drones were shot down during the assault in the Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, and Dniprovsky districts.