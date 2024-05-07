Poland has announced its financing of 20,000 Starlink internet devices in Ukraine, essential for the country's military communications amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Today, we have more than 20,000 Starlink devices, the operation of which is financed by Poland," stated Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs, during a visit to Kyiv, as quoted by the PAP news agency.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Gawkowski emphasized that Starlink not only supports the Ukrainian army but also provides crucial connectivity to hospitals.

Starlink, a satellite internet network owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, operates through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, enabling internet access in remote areas or regions where traditional communication infrastructure is unavailable.

Advertisement

However, the relationship between Ukraine and Musk has been strained over the past year.

In 2023, Musk declined a request to activate the network in the Crimean city of Sevastopol to support a Ukrainian attack on Russia's naval fleet.

Musk justified his decision by stating that agreeing to the request would make SpaceX "explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

Additionally, last year, Musk expressed concerns about indefinitely funding the service in Ukraine, though he eventually agreed to maintain the connections.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20 War in Ukraine
Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes in Remote Mountains – Ukraine at War Update for May 20
By John Moretti
1h ago
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight War in Ukraine
Ukraine Destroys Russian Ammo Depot, Shoots Down 37 Drones Overnight
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon War in Ukraine
‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon
By UkrInform
17h ago
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine War in Ukraine
American Singer Sows Seeds of Awareness for Ukraine
By Brian J. Carlsen
17h ago
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Tobe
Tobe Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Wow - Thank you Poland again and again

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Claims of Chemical Weapon Use in Ukraine 'Insufficiently Substantiated': Watchdog
Next » AFU Commander-in-Chief Visits Frontline Units in Threatened Avdiivka Sector