Poland has announced its financing of 20,000 Starlink internet devices in Ukraine, essential for the country's military communications amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Today, we have more than 20,000 Starlink devices, the operation of which is financed by Poland," stated Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs, during a visit to Kyiv, as quoted by the PAP news agency.

Gawkowski emphasized that Starlink not only supports the Ukrainian army but also provides crucial connectivity to hospitals.

Starlink, a satellite internet network owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, operates through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, enabling internet access in remote areas or regions where traditional communication infrastructure is unavailable.

However, the relationship between Ukraine and Musk has been strained over the past year.

In 2023, Musk declined a request to activate the network in the Crimean city of Sevastopol to support a Ukrainian attack on Russia's naval fleet.

Musk justified his decision by stating that agreeing to the request would make SpaceX "explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

Additionally, last year, Musk expressed concerns about indefinitely funding the service in Ukraine, though he eventually agreed to maintain the connections.