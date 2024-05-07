Extensive changes have been made to the luxurious complex at Cape Idokopas near Gelendzhik, reputed to be Putin’s Black Sea hideaway, according to a May 6 report jointly released by Alexei Navalny’s FBK Anti-Corruption Foundation and independent news outlet Proekt, to coincide with President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration.

The new look palace

The new décor reflects Putin’s ever-growing obsession with war and religion, as the FBK/Proekt report makes clear:

“The interior of the palace attests to the scope of Putin’s evolution since the property was built in the early 2010s. The renovated version does not feature a casino, a striptease hall, or an arcade room. Instead, it has a chapel housing an icon of Saint Vladimir, Putin’s patron saint - [the prince believed to have baptized Kyivan Rus in 988].

“One of the main halls has been decorated with paintings of battles and corpses. The centerpiece is titled ‘He Who Comes to Us With a Sword Will Die by the Sword!’ The original of this painting is prominently displayed in the Grand Kremlin Palace, and Putin is known to favor the set phrase used in the title.”

He Who Comes to Us With a Sword Will Die by the Sword! (Sergey Prisekin 1983). Photo: Proekt

The chapel is decorated with religious icons and crosses along with the triptych of Saint Vladimir and contains a wooden throne, Proekt said.

The triptych of Saint Vladimir in the Cape Idokopas chapel. Photo Proekt

The tradition of Russian rulers decorating their palaces and important religious sites with depictions of their namesake saints goes back to the Middle Ages. This and the presence of a throne in Putin’s chapel strongly suggest how he now sees himself. Another icon of Saint Vladimir is hung in the Annunciation Cathedral of the Kremlin – where Putin traditionally visits after his inauguration.

The throne in the Saint Prince Vladimir in the Cape Idokopas chapel. Photo Proekt

Proekt spoke to the professional reconstruction team who said the work had actually been completed in the spring of last year when the contractors left the “South Property,” which was their code name for the palace.

One of the workers produced a video of the renovations which gives an idea of the extensive work that was carried out and shows that no expense was spared.