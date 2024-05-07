Polish Special Services said they discovered and dismantled “devices that could be used for eavesdropping” in a room where the Polish Council of Ministers – including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk – were set to meet in Katowice on Tuesday, May 6.

The meeting continued as planned after the device was removed.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, detected and dismantled devices that could be used for eavesdropping in the room where the meeting of the Council of Ministers is to be held today in Katowice.

“The services are carrying out further activities in this matter,” reported Jacek Dobrzyński, press spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services, on X (formerly known as Twitter).