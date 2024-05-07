Polish Special Services said they discovered and dismantled “devices that could be used for eavesdropping” in a room where the Polish Council of Ministers – including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk – were set to meet in Katowice on Tuesday, May 6.
The meeting continued as planned after the device was removed.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
“The State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, detected and dismantled devices that could be used for eavesdropping in the room where the meeting of the Council of Ministers is to be held today in Katowice.
“The services are carrying out further activities in this matter,” reported Jacek Dobrzyński, press spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services, on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Col. Bogusław Piórkowski, press spokesman for the Commander of the State Protection Service, told Polish news outlet RMF24 that the device was discovered during a routine check.
Authorities said investigations are ongoing to establish the device’s origin, though a local official told RMF24 that it was once used for communication between officials.
“According to my information, it is a device that was used for communication between distant rooms and was installed by a former, retired office employee,” said Alicja Waliszewska, spokesperson of the Silesian province, who added that she has no knowledge of when the device might’ve been installed.
Gunman Who Shot Slovak PM Linked to Pro-Russian Extremist Group
Tomasz Siemoniak, a coordinator of the Polish Special Services, told Polish media TVN24 it’s not possible at present to determine if the device was present throughout the years but simply not detected.
On Monday, Warsaw said it launched an investigation on the judge who defected to Belarus in relation to potential spying activities. In March, Polish authorities conducted a raid on an alleged Russian spy network and issued a jail sentence to two Russian spies in April.
However, it is not known if the Kremlin was involved in the latest wiretap incident.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments ( 1)
I sure hope the putinrump appointed are being monitored for doing MRGA's bidding against USA interests.
As per Wikipedia "The total number of Trump Article III judgeship nominees to be confirmed by the United States Senate was 234, including three associate justices of the Supreme Court of the United States, 54 judges for the United States courts of appeals, 174 judges for the United States district courts, and three judges for the United States Court of International Trade."
Given trump faces four indictments and 91 felony charges in cases across several states I guess you could say he was thinking ahead.
Thats still probably not near as many crimes as Putin will face judgement on, but you know how competitive trump is so who knows what the future may hold.
.
@John, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,… you fucking moron! Back to the Wikipedia shit, make sure you look up how to wipe your dumb ass shitbird.
@JMRGA troll 'jack' the moron,
Awe ..did I get you worked up again troll 'jack'?
Remember this is about to become a very stressful year for russia, so best to pace yourself in managing your disappointment and angst.....If you can mentally learn to frame the escalating hardships russians will face as just being Karma it put it in more understandable terms for you.
Maybe putinrump will send you copy of his $49 fundraising bible. He needs more money for his lawsuits and it sounds like you are in need of its solace....assuming his version is not edited to spew more hateful MRGA things.
Also try counting the calming bright lights in the russian sky as they approach...10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1....peaceful eternal sleep.
@the poster replying to John, above.. WOW YOU SOUND FUCKING CRAZY LOL !!