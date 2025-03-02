Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that foreign policies under US President Donald Trump “largely coincide” with the Kremlin’s. 

“The new [US] administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision,” Peskov said in a commentary for the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” program on the Rosiya-1 TV channel, according to Russian state media TASS

AFP said the interview was recorded on Wednesday and aired on Sunday. 

In his comments, Peskov also noted how the US, alongside Russia, voted against a Ukraine-backed resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion at the UN General Assembly in a historic move.

“Moreover, we are voting for one UN General Assembly resolution that contains absolutely balanced formulations on the Ukrainian crisis. This was truly unimaginable,” Peskov added. 

On Thursday, Peskov ruled out any negotiations over the status of five Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed, despite not fully controlling four. Peskov’s comments followed similar remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a few days prior. 

The US and Russia have resumed talks in recent weeks after Trump’s return to office in January. The first round of talks, undertaken by top diplomats from both countries, took place in Saudi Arabia. Another round of talks on restoring diplomatic staffing took place in Istanbul on Thursday. 

Trump’s rapprochement with Moscow, alongside his public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that culminated in an in-person argument live on TV on Friday, has prompted concerns that the US is now aligned with Moscow in the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

