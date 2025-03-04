Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed Tuesday that the US arms delivery suspension to Ukraine is visible in the logistics hubs used to transport weapons to Ukraine.

“We have no reason to believe that these are just words,” Tusk told reporters, according to AFP, adding that “reports coming in from the border, as well as from our [logistics] hub... also confirm the announcements made by the American side.”

Tusk’s confirmation came after media reports, citing unnamed Pentagon and White House officials, that US President Donald Trump ordered a halt on all arms deliveries to Ukraine after holding several meetings on Monday – including those weapons that have already departed the US – following an explosive public row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in the White House.

“The President has been clear that peace is the priority, and we need our partners to be aligned with that goal,” said a White House official, speaking anonymously. “We are reviewing our aid to ensure it contributes to a solution.”

A large amount of US aid, including weapon deliveries, enters Europe via Rzeszow, in southeastern Poland, before making its way to Ukraine.

In an official press release outlining Poland’s aid for Ukraine, Warsaw said the country’s logistics hub “is responsible for the majority of foreign supplies to Ukraine, including both humanitarian and military aid.”

Poland has also offered training and logistical support for the transfer of F-16 aircraft. Polish maintenance and defense facilities service Leopard, T–72 and Pt–91 tanks, as well as Krab gun howitzers used by Ukraine at the front.