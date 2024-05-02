Please find the previous parts of the digest below:

February to March 2022

April to May 2022

June to July 2022

August to Semtember 2022

October to November 2022

December 2022 to January 2023

February to March 2023

April to May 2023

June to July 2023

Aug 1

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery. 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region hit with mortars and artillery, killing one and wounding one. A missile strike on a hospital in Kherson city A doctor was killed and five medical workers injured, an operating room was destroyed and two floors damaged.

Aug 2

Iranian-made drones hit infrastructure the port of Izmail on the Danube cluster, destroying 40,000 tons of food products. Overnight strikes by mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft on Kherson city and nearby settlements, one killed and eight others injured, a medical facility, an educational institution and residential buildings damaged. Five settlements on border areas of the Sumy region struck by mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers. Five districts in the Kharkiv region hit with missiles and artillery, one killed and one injured, shops and residential buildings damaged. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery.

Aug 3

An IAEA inspection at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held up by the presence of anti-personnel landmines (cleared by Ukrainian sappers). A missile struck St. Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson city, causing a fire, then four rescuers were injured and their equipment destroyed by a second attack. Nikopol and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit by heavy artillery damaging private houses and two educational institutions. 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck by MLRS, UAVs, and airstrikes, one killed, residential buildings, warehouses, outbuildings, infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Aug 4

The Kherson hospital was hit again, one doctor killed, and buildings damaged. Overnight, mortar and artillery strikes on eight border settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, damaged homes and infrastructure. Massive artillery, mortars, tanks, rocket weapons and guided aerial bomb attacks on five settlements in the Kharkiv region damaged private houses and outbuildings. Strikes on Kurakhivka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, killed two civilians and injured two. Kh-55 missiles used to attack Ukraine originated from Kyiv handed over for repayment of debts in 1999.

Aug 5

Another MLRS strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region damaged homes, a sports school and other civilian objects. 24 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region struck by heavy artillery and S-300 missiles causing extensive damage in residential areas. Mortars, artillery, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft hit residential areas across the Kherson region, injuring four civilians.

Aug 6

Two elderly people injured by a strike on Mykilske, Kherson region. A woman was killed and three civilians were injured by shelling of two settlements in the Kharkiv region. A high-rise residential building was hit by an enemy missile during an air attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region and a second attack hit the building while emergency workers were on site. A grain silo was destroyed and one injured during a combined missile and Shahed drone strike on Starokostyantinivka, Khmelnytsky region. Border areas of Sumy region were hit with artillery, mortars, and machine guns. 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by missiles, MLRS, and artillery strikes; warehouses, a utility company, and residential buildings were damaged. Artillery strikes on New York and Torske, Donetsk region, killing two civilians and injuring two more. A guided aerial bomb destroyed a blood transfusion center in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.

Aug 7

Two missiles hit residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with heavy artillery, killing one and injuring another. Debris from a shot-down a missile injured a woman in Dnipro. The village of Kucherivka, Kharkiv region, was hit by artillery killing two and wounding three.

24 settlements came under fire by artillery and MLRS in the Zaporizhzhia region, destroying residential buildings. Settlements in five districts of the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery and mortars, one killed, three injured, private houses, farms, and outbuildings damaged. Mortars, artillery, MLRS and UAVs hit 30 settlements in the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions causing widespread damage.

Aug 8

Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region came under heavy artillery fire, and homes were damaged.

Chemical munitions containing chlorpicrin were used near residential areas in Tavria, Zaporizhzhia region. Men were seriously injured, and the building was damaged by tanks firing on Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region.

A guided aerial bomb killed two, injured five and damaged six houses in Kruhliakivka, Kharkiv region.

Two Iskander missiles hit a high-rise building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, killing seven and injuring more than 30 civilians and 19 police officers, many severely.

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with MLRS and heavy artillery, damaging a lyceum, administrative buildings, private houses, a gas pipeline and four powerlines were damaged. 24 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by missile strikes, airstrikes, UAV attacks, MLRS and artillery attacks, three injured and houses, farms, agricultural machinery, and social infrastructure facilities were destroyed. 18 residential areas in the Kherson region were hit with mortars, artillery, tanks and drones, killing one person and injuring 13 others.

Aug 9

Three injured by artillery strikes in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, a private house and a commercial building destroyed. A power facility in Bilozerska, Kherson region causing power outage in six settlements. Seven settlements in the Kharkiv region, hit by artillery, mortars, and guided aerial bombs, damaged private houses, and a company premises. 21 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery, MLRS, UAV and airstrikes killing three and injuring nine and causing widescale damage. Mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, drones and aircraft hit residential areas of the Kherson region 66 times, injuring two civilians. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit by artillery killing an 18-year-old boy and injuring three, a church, five private houses, and several powerlines were damaged.

Aug 10

Three were killed and 16 others injured in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia city that struck a hotel hosting UN personnel. Four others were killed in Septarate attacks in the Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, including two teenage musicians. An oil depot in the Rivne region was destroyed in a massive overnight Russian drone attack. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit three times, damaging houses and farm buildings. Bilozerka, Kherson region, hit with artillery, six people were injured. Border areas of the Sumy region, hit with artillery and mortars.

Aug 11

Zolota Balka, shelled damaging a residential building and farm buildings, three injured. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit by artillery overnight injuring a 72-year-old woman, 15 residential buildings, six farm buildings, and five powerlines were damaged. Aircraft dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, destroyed residential buildings. The humanitarian aid distribution center in Beryslav, Kherson region, after a UAV dropped explosives.

Aug 12

Nikopol shelled again, fifteen houses, two gas pipelines, and three powerlines were destroyed. One killed and 10 injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region. 28 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with artillery, MLRS, missile strikes, and UAVs, a guided aerial bomb killed a law officer and injured 12 civilians in Orikhiv. Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with a ballistic missile. No casualties have been reported. A 73-year-old woman was killed by shelling in Kupiansk and 11 other settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Aug 13

Two injured by aerial guided bombs in Odradokamyanka, Kherson region, several houses were destroyed. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, a hotel, houses and a powerline were damaged. 19 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with artillery, MLRS and UAVs, and residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

Aug 14

An S-300 missile hit a food warehouse in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, killed two and injured one. Eight residential buildings in Kherson damaged and one injured by guided aerial bombs. 15 Shahed drones and eight Kalibr sea-launched missiles struck Odesa, a maternity hospital, three healthcare facilities, seven educational institutions, at least 200 houses and the Armenian consulate were damaged, three security guards injured in the destruction of a supermarket. An artillery strike hit the center of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, killing four civilians and injuring five, administration buildings and shops were damaged.

Aug 15

Bilozerka, Kherson region, was hit with artillery and aerial bombs; two civilians were injured, and private houses and farm buildings were damaged. 28 missiles were launched overnight across Ukraine, hitting Lutsk, Lviv, Dnipro Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytsky regions. Seven killed and almost 200 residential buildings damaged.

Aug 16

One killed and seven injured in artillery attacks on Mezhova and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, 49 private houses, a café, farm buildings, an educational institution, and five powerlines damaged. Three settlements in the Kharkiv region, hit with artillery and MLRS. Shelling of Beryslav, Kherson region, killed a civilian and three injured from two other settlements. 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with artillery, air strikes, MLRS, and UAVs destroyed 48 residential buildings, warehouses, and infrastructure. There were no casualties. Warehouses, granaries and 35,000 tons of grain at the Danube port of Reni were destroyed in an overnight multiple drone attack on the Odesa region last night.

Aug 17

A missile strike in Bohdanivka, Donetsk region killed one resident and injured two. Shelling of Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged a utility company and 12 homes.

Aug 18

Large scale artillery strike on Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, damaged houses. Nikopol hit again damaging homes and infrastructure. The Church of the Ascension in Dniprovske, Kherson region, which had been attacked before was badly damaged by a guided missile strike. A missile attack struck Zaporizhzhia city, damaging private buildings and two educational institutions. One killed and four injured by artillery, tank, MLRS and UAV strikes on Vuhledar, Bohdanivka and Avdiivka, Donetsk region, houses and powerlines were damaged.

Aug 19

Five civilians were wounded by strikes on Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove, Donetsk region. Seven people killed and 148 injured, including 15 children and 15 police officers, by an Iskander ballistic missile strike in the center of Chernihiv as they returned from church, the church, polytechnic university, and a theater were damaged. Shahed kamikaze drones struck settlements in the Khmelnytsky and Zhytomyr regions, eight people were injured by falling debris, houses and infrastructure were damaged.

Chernihiv Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre in Chernihiv, Aug. 19 2023

Aug 20

12 settlements in the Donetsk region where hit with R-77 and S-300 missiles, UAV, MLRS, artillery, tanks, and mortars, six civilians injured, residential buildings, enterprises, gas stations and garages damaged. Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, hit by MLRS seriously wounding one civilian. Mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, UAV, and aircraft struck the city of Kherson injuring three. A 74-year-old woman injured by an artillery attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Border communities of the Sumy region hit by unguided air missiles fired by helicopters, mortars, artillery and self-propelled grenades.

Aug 21

One injured in Zolota Balka, Kherson region by a drone dropping a grenade

on the 43-year-old man. 23 towns and villages were hit by artillery in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one, and injuring two. Two killed and three injured by mortar, artillery, tank, MLRS, UAV, and aircraft strikes on front line areas of the Kherson region. Seven civilians wounded in in Chasiv Yar, Krasnohorivka, Petrivka and Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Aug 22

Two combined missile and drone strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured fourcivilians, damaged houses and infrastructure including powerlines.

Aug 23

An artillery strike on Kherson city killed an 80-year-old woman. Artillery and mortars hit a school in Romny, Sumy region, killing four - the school director, deputy director, secretary, and librarian, four passers-by injured. 13,000 tons of grain, intended for Egypt and Romania, destroyed by overnight Shahed attack on the port of Izmail, grain terminals and warehouses damaged. 24 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, hit by UAV, MLRS, artillery strikes destroying residential buildings and infrastructure.

Aug 24

An artillery strike on Kurakhove, Donetsk region, injured three civilians and destroyed a supermarket, damaged an administrative building, and a critical infrastructure facility. A tank fired on Mykolaivka, Kherson region injuring one man. Missile attack hit a multi-story building and bus depot in Dnipro, killed 10 civilians and injured three. Artillery struck a medical facility in Komyshany, Kherson region destroying the roof and cutting the water supply. 26 communities in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with MLRS, UAV and artillery; the town of Orikhiv was hit by six aircraft bombs destroying houses and a factory.

Aug 25

Farm buildings destroyed by artillery in Khreshchenivka, Kherson region. 23 front line towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region hit by MLRS and air strikes causing extensive damage. Artillery and MLRS strikes on 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region, injured one, and damaged private houses, power lines, and shops.

Aug 26

MLRS strike on Avdiivka and Shakhtarske, Donetsk region injured two. Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, were hit with heavy artillery and two Shahed drones houses were damaged. Two women were injured by an artillery strike on Kherson City. One was killed and three injured by UAVs, MLRS, artillery and aircraft strikes on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, and 41 buildings were damaged. The Seredyna-Buda and Khotin border communities of the Sumy region were hit by cross-border mortar, automatic grenade launchers, and grenades dropped by drones. Widespread mortar, artillery, tank, UAV, and aircraft strikes on Kherson city and surrounding settlements injured five, damaged houses, a critical infrastructure object and an educational institution, a poultry farm and a factory.

Aug 27

Artillery strike on Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region damaged houses. Krasnopillia and Shalyhine, Sumy region, hit by mortars. Eight settlements hit in the Kharkiv region by heavy artillery (2S7 Pion), mortars, tanks, UAVs, and MLRS, two killed, one injured a café destroyed, houses damaged. Widespread mortar, artillery, tank, UAV, and aircraft strikes on Kherson city and surrounding settlements, one killed, four injured, critical infrastructure, a clinic, an enterprise a national park and warehouse facilities damaged. Two civilians injured by artillery strike in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Aug 28

Four killed and five injured by a missile strike which severely damaged an oil mill in Hoholeve, Poltava region. Kherson city struck killing one civilian and injuring another two in a public park.

Aug 29

Stanislav, Kherson region, hit by artillery, two injured. A car hit a landmine on a forest road in the Chernihiv region, two parents killed, two children injured. 30 settlements attacked by UAVs, MLRS and missiles in the Zaporizhzhia region. Four districts in the Kharkiv region hit by artillery, mortars, and combat aircraft, seven buildings damaged. Five residents killed and four injured by artillery strikes on Dalnie, Toretsk and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region. 16 settlements hit in the Kharkiv region by artillery, mortars, tanks, UAVs, and MLRS, residential buildings, and a preschool were damaged, one person killed and four injured.

Aug 30

Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, two private enterprises, a five-story apartment block, and powerlines were damaged. A drone damaged a meat processing plant in Kupiansk, mortars struck an administrative building in Huriv Kozachokin, two guided aerial bombs destroyed farm outbuildings and agricultural machinery in Cherneshchyna, all in the Kharkiv region, one man injured. In Kyiv 10 private houses were damaged and three people were injured by fragments of downed Russian missiles and Shahed drones. 26 populated settlements of Zaporizhzhia region were struck by airstrikes, MLRS, and UAV, three injured, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities damaged.

Aug 31

Artillery and cluster munitions hit Kupiansk, Osynove and Borova, Kharkiv region, injuring two and damaging an administrative building, six private houses, power transmission lines, a gas pipeline and setting a solid domestic waste landfill on fire.

Kherson city and nearby settlements hit with mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft, damaging private and public buildings. Artillery attacks on Sloviansk, Bahatyr and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region killed three and injured five. A missile hit an agricultural enterprise in Myrne, Zaporizhzhia region killing a watchman. Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, two houses and power transmission lines were damaged.

SEPTEMBER 2023

SEPTEMBER 2023

Sept 1

One resident killed and three injured by artillery strike in Shevchenko, Donetsk region. Four civilians injured by artillery and mortars in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region, apartment blocks, private houses, critical infrastructure, administrative buildings, educational institutions and shops damaged. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, one injured, 15 houses, a solar farm, powerlines, and a gas pipeline damaged. Two Kalibr missiles struck the Vinnytsia region destroying a private enterprise and killing two. Artillery strikes on 21 frontline localities in Zaporizhzhia region, three injured public and private buildings damaged. One killed and three injured by attacks using mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft on frontline settlements of the Kherson region. Velyka Mykhailivka and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery overnight, powerlines damaged.

Sept 2

MLRS targeted a multi-story building and a cemetery in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region causing damaging. Marhanets and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, four injured, an infrastructure facility, a shop, a utility company 14 private houses, farm buildings and powerlines damaged. Cross-border mortar attack injured two power working in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region. An airstrike using guided aerial bombs on Beryslav, Kherson region, killed two civilians and injured one, two more killed and six injured in attacks using mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, UAVs and aircraft on Kherson city and 12 settlements.

One civilian was killed and another one was injured in enemy shelling of 6 settlements in Kharkiv region, residential buildings damaged and forest areas set on fire near in Shyikivka.

Sept 3

One civilian killed and five injured by artillery strikes on Pivnichne, Toretsk and Tykhonivka, Donetsk region. A guided aerial bomb struck a school in Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region, the school, houses, and commercial premises damaged. Artillery, UAV and mortars hit nine communities in the region damaging residential areas. Eight villages in the Sumy region hit with mortars and artillery, killing a policeman and injuring six civilians.

Sept 4

Five settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by heavy artillery. As many as 30 front line villages and towns in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by artillery, MLRS and air strikes, injuring three civilians and causing extensive damage. One civilian killed and five injured in shelling of Tykhonivka, Donetsk region. Agricultural warehouses, production and machinery were struck overnight by more than 20 Shahed drones, 17 shot down, on Izmail, Odesa region.

Sept 5

Overnight MLRS strike on Bilozerka, Kherson region with rocket artillery at midnight, damaged five buildings and powerlines. 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and 18 in the Kherson region were hit with mortars, artillery, tanks, UAVs, aircraft, and MLRS. Three killed and five, including a child, were injured,residential building and a grain warehouse in Beryslav district were damaged. Nikopol and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region hit by MLRS and artillery destroying two houses and damaging four more.

Sept 6

A civil infrastructure facility was hit by a missile in the city of Zaporizhzhia, two civilians injured. All missiles fired at Kyiv were shot down during a two-hour raid, falling debris damaged several buildings. A missile struck the central market in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killing 17, including a child, and injuring 33 others. Cluster munitions fired at Nova Hnylytsia, Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians. Shahed drone again attacked grain handling facilities in Izmail, Odesa region, one killed.

Sept 7

Nikopol, Marhanets and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit by artillery strikes three injured and eight houses damaged. An Iskander ballistic missile hit Zaporizhzia city

damaging civilian infrastructure.Two Septarate attacks on Odradokamianka, Kherson region, one by artillery one by a drone-dropped munition, killed a civilian and wounded two others. Artillery, mortars, and attack helicopters attacked four settlements in the Kharkiv region, injuring three and damaging several houses. Two forestry workers near Nortsivka, were injured and the driver of a car near Vilkhuvatka were injured by landmines, both in the Kharkiv region.

Sept 8

A missile attack on an office building in Kryvyi Rih, killed a policeman and injured 73 civilians. A missile attack in Sumy injured four, one house destroyed, seven damaged. An aerial bomb dropped on Odradokamianka, Kherson region killed three civilians and injured four women. Mortars, artillery, tanks, UAVs, aircraft, and MLRS hit 29 settlements in, the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one and injuring three.

Sept 9

On injured by artillery strike on Semenivka, Chernihiv region, injuring an elderly farm owner and damaging farm buildings and equipment. An artillery hit on Soniachne, Kherson region, killed a local man, damaged a residential block. Two teenage brothers injured by an artillery strike on Pivnichne, Donetsk region. Three killed and eight wounded by artillery strikes on Kherson city and Beryslav.

Sept 10

Three civilians killed and three injured in attacks on five settlements in the Donetsk region. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit by heavy artillery overnight, a utility company was damaged. Falling debris from Shaheddrones injured a 20-year-old man and damaged eight private houses, an infrastructure facility, a school, and a kindergarten, in Kyiv and the surrounding region – 26 out of 33 drones shot down.

Sept 11

15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck by artillery, two injured, infrastructure facilities and residential buildings damaged. Artillery strikes were aimed at emergency workers clearing rubble and checking for casualties from an earlier attack in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

Sept 12

Nikopol and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, six private houses and powerlines were damaged. Overnight shelling of Krasnohorivka and Avdiivka, Donetsk region, killed two and injured three, residential buildings and commercial premises damaged. Overnight attacks on nine communities in the Sumy region, caused minor damage to an educational institution and injured three. 26 settlements in Zaporizhzhia were hit with MLRS, UAVs and airstrikes.

Sept 13 Several groups of combat drones attacked the ports of Reni and Izmail, Odesa region injuring at least six people and damaged administrative buildings, grain warehouses, and edible oil storage tanks. A drone dropped an explosive charge on the village of Zmiivka, Kherson region, injuring a volunteer and a local resident. A number of buildings including a fire and rescue building and vehicles damaged as artillery and mortar strikes hit the areas of the Kharkiv region bordering Russia. The Kherson region hit 85 times by mortars, artillery, MLRS, drones, tanks, and aircraft, injuring four civilians.

Sept 14 Artillery strikes on border areas of Kherson region were hit by major artillery strikes killing a six-year-old child, injuring his 13-year-old brother and three neighbors in the village of Novodmytrivka.

Sept 15 One civilian was killed and at least 12 were injured in an artillery attack on the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

Sept 16 Three S-300 and three Iskander-K missiles struck a number of districts in Kharkiv city, five civilians were injured, several buildings including a lyceum were destroyed. Two civilians killed and two injured when cars were fired on in Strilecha and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region. Artillery hit Olhivka, Kherson region, damaging seven houses and water supplies. Mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, and MLRS hit 17 front line settlements in the Kherson region.

Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery.

Sept 17 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit four times, damaging buildings and infrastructure. An apartment building was hit by artillery in Podoly, Kharkiv region. A civilian was killed and a policeman injured in Tomyna Balka and Sadove, and a rural health post was damaged in Mykilske, all in Kherson Region. 20 settlements came under enemy fire in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing damage to private and public buildings.

Sept 18 Two civilians killed and one wounded by widescale artillery and air-launched missile strikes on Avdiivka, Vuhledar and Toretsk, Donetsk region, killed one and injured four, damaged houses and infrastructure. An ambulance was fired on as it collected a sick person in Mykolaivka, Kherson region. There were 92 attacks on residential areas across the Kherson region using mortars, artillery, MLRS, UAVs and aircraft, two were killed and four wounded. Nine communities in border areas of Sumy region hit with artillery, mortar strikes and helicopter-fired unguided missiles cross border. A farmer was seriously injured when his tractor hit a landmine in Beryslav, Kherson region. Three missiles destroyed a non-residential building in Kharkiv city.

Sept 19 Three Iskander and one Kh-35 missiles hit Petropavlivka, Donetsk region, four injured and houses destroyed. Shahed drones destroyed a relief supplies warehouse

in Lviv, killing a male worker and injuring two. Overnight an S-300 missile damaged buildings at an educational institution in Otradne, Kharkiv region. A police sergeant was killed and two seriously injured by artillery strikes on Kherson, which destroyed a trolleybus and a warehouse building. Artillery and airstrikes targeted 16 settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging houses, a kindergarten, children’s playground and powerlines. A missile hit an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih and artillery hit Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, four civilians injured. Two civilians killed and four injured in shelling of Pivnichne and Avdiivka, Donetsk region over the past day. Shahed drones hit industrial areas in Khmelnytsky, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, Lviv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kryvyi Rih, warehouses were destroyed.

Sept 20 Odnorobivka, Kharkiv region, suffered an hour of artillery bombardment, residential buildings damaged, electricity and gas supplies disrupted. Many border communities of the Kharkiv region have been all but destroyed some with not a single whole building. 24 towns and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery, MLRS, UAV and air strikes, two civilians injured and 35 residential and the Orikhiv fire and rescue unit buildings were damaged. Five civilians injured by shelling of Petropavlivka and Bahatyr, Donetsk region. 24 Shahed drones launched in two waves, the oil refinery in Kremenchuk was destroyed. A car carrying two Swedish journalists was attacked by a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring their Ukrainian officer and two police escorts.

Sept 21 Guided aerial bombs hit Lvove, Kherson region, killing a 63-year-old woman. A mass missile attack launched across Ukraine. In Kyiv, falling debris damaged a gas pipe and residential buildings and injured two, including a child. In Cherkasy, falling debris damaged a hotel and injured several people. An early morning attack on Kharkiv by six S-300 missiles injured three men, and damaged warehouses, industrial and residential buildings. Energy and civil infrastructure damaged by an overnight missile attack Rivne, power supply services were interrupted. Other explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk injuring 20 civilians and damaging infrastructure. Two killed by a hit on a dormitory building in Kherson. Four civilians died by strikes from 240mm mortars on Toretsk and Pivnichne, Donestk region.

Sept 22 One killed and 55 injured by missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region. 15 civilians and a policeman injured by hits from two Iskander missiles on Kurakhove, Donetsk region, 23 apartment blocks, a medical facility, a school, two shops and a transformer were damaged. Artillery and aircraft hit 12 communities in the Donestk region, injuring five, damaging multi-story buildings, private houses. 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region hit by artillery MLRS and missiles, four injured. Enemy attacks targeted residential areas in frontline communities of Kherson region hit by mortars, artillery, UAV, tanks, aircraft, and MLRS, seven civilians killed and 12 injured. Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Myrove, Dnipropetrovsk region hit by heavy artillery nine households, a gas pipeline and a power line damaged.

Sept 23 MLRS strikes on Yelizavetivka and Avdiivka, Donetsk region, killed one and injured another. In Pershotravensk, a 12-year-old boy was severely injured after picking up an unexploded munition. One injured after a UAV dropped a grenade in Nikopol, a farm, a cultural center, two private houses, and a powerline were damaged by heavy artillery in Marhanets, all in Dnipropetrovsk region. An artillery strike on Kherson city killed a woman and injured one another. A 27-year-old man was injured by a tank firing on a high-rise building in Avdiivka and a resident of Serebrianka, Donetsk region was killed. In the Zaporizhzhia region, 27 settlements were hit with MLRS, artillery, air strikes, missiles and UAV, killing an elderly woman, 28 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities damaged.

Sept 24 Kherson city hit with two guided bombs, two killed and three injured, a number of houses were destroyed. One resident and four wounded by an artillery strike in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region. One killed and three others were wounded by MLRS hit on Kherson city. Nikopol and three other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region hit by artillery and UAVs dropping munitions, one injured, a department store, a kindergarten, private houses, and powerlines damaged.

Sept 25 Artillery strike on Chasiv Yar , Donetsk region, damaged the central boiler facility, a kindergarten, an industrial building, five houses and three apartment blocks. Three killed in Beryslav, Kherson Region after a guided aerial bomb strike, an administrative building and a house was destroyed. Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, hit with artillery injuring a civilian. Two killed, the Sea Port hotel and a grain warehouse were destroyed by a combined Oniks (anti-ship) missile and Shahed drone attack on Odesa.

Sept 26 Mykolaiv region attacked with drones and missiles, an agricultural enterprise in Bereznehuvatske and an infrastructure facility in the city were destroyed. Port of Izmail, Odesa region was hit with Shahed drones, two injured and port infrastructure damaged. Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery private houses, powerlines and a solar panel farm damaged.

Sept 27 Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Kalynivka, Donetsk region, hit by MLRS, killing one civilian and injuring four, 20 private homes, commercial buildings, agas pipeline and electricity network damaged. 27 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by artillery, MLRS and airstrikes, three killed and seven injured. Five rural districts in the Kharkiv region hit by artillery, two injured, farm buildings, forest areas and wheat fields set on fire.

Septtember 27. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery and drones, damaged two private houses, an infrastructure facility and a utility company. Two injured in a strike on a suburb of Kherson city this morning, apartment blocks and private houses damaged.

Sept 28 Two enemy kamikaze drones damaged civilian and infrastructure facilities in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. The Avdiivka coke plant, Donetsk region, was set on fire by guided aerial bombs and three killed. Three were killed and another injured by overnight artillery strikes on Kherson city and their house destroyed. MLRS and artillery strikes on Antonivka and Zolota Balka, also Kherson region, injured three and damaged a post office. 27 front line settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by artillery, MLRS and air strikes, residential buildings and infrastructure damaged. More than 20 Shahed drones hit Kropyvnytsky, Kirovohrad region and Odesa region damaging infrastructure but most shot down.

Sept 29 Two Shahed drones and heavy artillery hit Nikopol and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, four houses, a utility company, a power line, and a gas pipeline damaged. 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit with air-launched missiles, MLRS, UAV, artillery. A man was injured when his tractor hit a landmine in Tryfonivka, Kherson region. Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka and Tyahynka communities struck with artillery causing damage.

Sept 30 Five people were injured, houses and a critical infrastructure facility damaged by Iskander ballistic missiles strikes in Matviivka, Zaporizhzhia region. An artillery strike on Novovorontsovka, Kherson region, damaged houses, a shop, a pharmacy and a cafe. 13 front line communities in Kherson, three people were injured, after strikes by mortars, artillery, UAVs, tanks, aircraft, grenade launchers, and MLRS, a factory and a public catering facility were hit.