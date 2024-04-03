Please find the previous parts of the digest below:

February to March 2022

April to May 2022

June to July 2022

August to Semtember 2022

October to November 2022

December 2022 to January 2023

February to March 2023

APRIL 2023

Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Komyshuvakha destroyed by S-300 missiles, 16 Apr

Photo: UkrInform

Apr 1 Border areas of Sumy region hit with self-propelled guns, mortars and automatic grenade launchers. A missile strike on Avdiivka, Donetsk region, hit administrative and infrastructure facilities. An artillery strike on Kozatske, Kherson region killed one civilian and injured another. Shelling of Zaporizhzhia damaged 82 houses. Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Druzhkivka, Velyka Novosilka, Karlivka, and Vremivka, Donetsk region, suffered attacks from aircraft, MLRS, artillery, and tank fire killing four, injuring three and damaging residential buildings, a library, a vocational school, administrative buildings, shops, and a gas pipeline. Three civilians killed by Shahed, MLRS, artillery and aircraft hits on Kherson. 91 people evacuated from the Kherson region’s liberated areas.

Advertisement

Apr 2 A thermal power plant in the Kharkiv region was damaged by an S-300 missile strike, one person killed and the building of an agricultural enterprise was also damaged. S-300 and MLRS strikes on Toretsk and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, killed six civilians, injured fifteen, and damaged a multi-story building, power supply lines, a pre-school educational institution, the premises of the state tax inspectorate. Settlements in Kharkiv region hit by artillery killing two civilians.

Other Topics of Interest ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024 Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Apr 3 Russian troops hit Bilopillia, Sumy region, with mortars and automatic grenade launchers. Residential areas of Kherson region shelled 20 times; one person killed.

Apr 4 Kupiansk, Kharkiv region hit with rocket and cannon artillery, tanks, mortars, and air-launched munitions, three wounded and public buildings damaged. Strikes on Toretsk, Avdiivka and Torske, Donetsk region killed six and injured three, with residential buildings damaged.

Advertisement

Apr 5 Tanks fired on Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region, killing one and injuring two. Civilian objects in Beryslav and Antonivka, Kherson region, with MLRS, artillery, mortars, UAVs and air-launched weapons; four, including a police officer injured. 64 people evacuated from liberated areas of the region. Six civilians killed and seven injured by missile, artillery and MLRS strikes on Toretsk, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Lastochkyne, Donetsk region, administrative building, apartment blocks, private residential houses, and farm buildings damaged.

Apr 6 Sumy region’s border areas hit by artillery. Air and artillery strikes on Vuhledar, Siversk and Zvanivka, Donetsk region, nine civilians wounded, a school, a cultural hall, a shop and over 20 detached houses and roadway damaged. Settlements in the Kherson region were hit 42 times, five civilians injured, residential areas, detached houses and apartment blocks, as well as critical infrastructure objects damaged. Four air strikes, 58 artillery attacks and three UAV attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region damaged commercial and residential buildings and a gas main.

Advertisement

Apr 7 Beryslav, Kherson region, hit again, eight injured including two medical workers treating the injured. Houses in Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region hit by helicopter-launched missiles. Artillery hit Stanislav, Kherson region, injuring three civilians, including two children. An artillery and mortar attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region injured two civilians, residential buildings, shops, and civilian infrastructure damaged. Attacks on Kherson city by heavy artillery and aircraft, damaged residential areas, houses and apartment blocks, critical infrastructure and a public park.

Apr 8 Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, hit with air-delivered bombs, two injured, houses and an enterprise partially destroyed. Air-launched and S-300 missiles hit the coke chemical plant in Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka and Novomarkove, Donetsk region, damaging four private houses, company premises and a gas pipeline. Border areas in the Sumy region hit with mortars and grenade launchers. Four civilians killed and one injured in Bohorodychne and Torske, Donetsk region. 71 strikes on Kherson region, a kindergarten, shopping mall, eight people, including two children, injured.

Advertisement

Apr 9 Two border communities of Sumy region hit with automatic grenade launchers. Aerial bombs and S-300 missiles hit Orikhiv and Hulyaipole, Zaporizhzhia region killing three, damaging infrastructure and 30 houses. An air-launched missile hit Hremyach, Chernihiv region damaging powerlines.

Apr 10 An airstrike on Avdiivka, Donetsk region, destroyed an apartment block. The bread-baking plant in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, was destroyed by artillery strike. An art museum, in Kherson city, was severely damaged by shelling. Four civilians injured by shelling in Druzhkivka, Kurakhove, and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Residential areas of Kherson region were hit 78 times, causing heavy damage.

Apr 11 Mortars struck border villages in the Sumy region. Aircraft launched strikes on Beryslav, Kherson region destroying an industrial enterprise and a dozen civilian houses. Border settlements in the Kharkiv region, subjected to artillery fire at least three times.

Apr 12 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, shelled, four injured and an apartment block damaged. Dvorichna, Kharkiv region, shelled, two civilians killed and one injured. Attacks on Orikhiv and Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, damaged an enterprise and residential houses. One civilian killed and eight injured in Vuhledar, Donetsk region. Kherson region hit 35 times by heavy artillery and aircraft, infrastructure damaged.

Apr 13 Zmiivka, Kherson region, hit with guided aerial bombs damaging a school, killing two. Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, damaging 30 buildings, two gas pipelines and three power lines. Air strikes on Bilohorivka, Novoselivske, Nevske, Kuzmine, Pishchane, Luhansk region. Overnight S-300 missiles struck Sloviansk, Donetsk region. MLRS hit Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

Advertisement

Apr 14 Missile and MLRS strikes on Sloviansk, Donetsk region, killed 14 civilians, including a two-year-old boy and injured 21, destroying three five-story buildings. Guided aerial bombs destroyed an industrial enterprise in Semenivka, Chernihiv region. Mortars hit Bilopillia and Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region. Border and frontline settlements of Kharkiv region, hit by MLRS, heavy artillery, drones, and aircraft, injuring three and damaging a civilian enterprise. Kherson region hit 68 times, killing two and injuring four, residential areas an educational facility and a park. 99 civilians evacuated from liberated territories of Kherson region amid constant Russian strikes.

Apr 15 An airstrike with a guided bomb hit Shostka, Sumy region, hit a municipal enterprise, injuring four. 55 artillery, MLRS, UAV and four airstrikes on populated settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region caused damage to public and private buildings. Eight civilians were injured by heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft attacks on the Kherson region.

Advertisement

Apr 16 The border areas of the Sumy region were hit by artillery and mortars injuring four. Shelling of Kherson and Beryslav, damaged schools, healthcare facilities, and critical infrastructure objects. 10 S-300 missiles fired at Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, two teenagers killed. A church in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery was destroyed, with two wounded. S-300 missiles hit and destroyed another church and a library in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region. An air strike on Svesa, Sumy region, injured two, hit civil infrastructure and damaged administrative premises. Two teenagers killed by S-300 missile strike on Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, residential houses, an educational institution and a private enterprise were damaged.

Apr 17 A school in Vasylivka, Mykolaiv region, destroyed by shelling caught fire as a result of Russian shelling. Shelling damaged many houses in Kharkiv region’s border areas and frontline settlements. Heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft hit residential areas across the Kherson region.

Apr 18 One civilian killed and thirteen injured in hits on Bakhmut and Marinka, Donetsk region. Shelling injured a civilian, destroyed a solar panel farm near Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region with a private enterprise and six houses. An 18-year-old girl was wounded by shelling in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region struck by artillery. A tractor driver was injured by an anti-tank landmine in Tryfonivka, Kherson region. S-300 missiles and kamikaze drones hit Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Frontline settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery causing widespread damage and destruction. Three civilians killed and one injured by bombardment of Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. Residential areas of the Kherson region were hit 57 times by heavy artillery and drones, injuring three civilians. Another 80 citizens were evacuated from the liberated territories of Kherson region.

Apr 19 An attack on Vovchansk, Kherson region, used two guided aerial bombs. Missile, MLRS and artillery strikes on Druzhkivka and Avdiivka, Donetsk region, killed three and injured 13. Civil infrastructure damaged by large-scale bombardment by artillery, UAVs and MLRS on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Apr 20 Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery fire. One civilian injured and power supplies destroyed in Beryslav, Kherson region. Border areas of Chernihiv region hit twice with 120mm mortars, one killed and six civilians injured. Shelling of the border areas of the Kharkiv region damaged infrastructure and housing.

Apr 21 Border and frontline settlements of the Kharkiv region damaged private housing and farm buildings. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhzhia were hit by air strikes, UAV, MLRS, and artillery attacks from occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region, destroying residential buildings and apartments and an educational institution. A civilian was killed and two injured in shelling of Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. Heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft hit settlements in the Kherson region, two civilians killed and three injured. 83 more people evacuated from the Kherson region’s liberated areas.

Apr 22 Five S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in residential areas of Kharkiv. A missile struck a coastal park in Kherson, seriously injuring one man. Border areas of Sumy region were hit 19 times, setting a field sown with corn on fire.

Apr 23 Two civilians killed and three injured by strikes on Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Three people were injured by shelling of Bilozerka and Stanislav, Kherson region. Drones dropped grenades on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three civilians. A cemetery in Havrylivka and a war memorial in Beryslav, Kherson region were hit by artillery on “Memorial Sunday”; several other communities were hit damaging houses. 18 settlements near the contact line in Zaporizhzhia region were hit with artillery, MLRS, and UAVs, one person was injured. Missile strikes on Kharkiv city and surrounding area damaged an agricultural enterprise, 10 houses, and a garage. S-300 missile attacks on Sloviansk and Bakhmut, Donetsk region, killed two civilians and hit a quarry and damaged several dwellings. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit by an explosive device dropped from a drone, a multi-story building was damaged.

Antonivsky Road Bridge over the Dnieper River in Kherson, April 2023

Photo:screenshot from YouTube video

Apr 24 A strike on Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region killed two and injured 13. Eight border communities in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions were hit with artillery and mortars, causing widespread damage. Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, was hit with heavy artillery while drones dropped munitions, three houses damaged. In the Zaporizhzhia region there were missile, MLRS and UAV attacks throughout the region damaging residential buildings and agricultural warehouses. In Berdiansk, in occupied Zaporizhzhia region, stolen grain was loaded onto cargo ships.

Apr 25 A missile destroyed a house in the front-line town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. 120mm mortars hit the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions damaging infrastructure. Five guided aerial bombs hit Bilozerka, Kherson region damaging the church, civil infrastructure, and residential buildings. 20 towns and villages located on the demarcation line in Zaporizhzhia region were hit by five airstrikes, artillery, MLRS and UAVs. 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery and mortars, killing a 60-year-old woman.

Apr 26 One civilian killed and 23 injured by S-300 and cruise missile attacks on Mykolaiv – civilian houses were destroyed; an apartment block and a historic building were seriously damaged. Border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit by 82 mm and 120mm mortars causing damage to civilian infrastructure and power grid. The area around the Antonivsky Bridge, Kherson region, hit with artillery, two men, one a foreign journalist, were injured. Bodies of two residents removed from under rubble caused by shelling in Blahodatne, Mykolaiv region. Missile attacks on Druzhkivka and Vuhledar, Donetsk region destroyed residential and administrative buildings. Heavy artillery, UAV, and aviation attacks continued throughout the liberated areas of the Kherson region, targeting residential neighborhoods and destroying houses, church premises and shops. 118 people were evacuated from the liberated areas of Kherson region because of continuing attacks.

Apr 27 27 filtration camps and prisons discovered, in liberated territories of Ukraine, with evidence of mass shootings of civilians, attacks on evacuation convoys, torture, sexual violence, etc. Sumy region hit eight times by mortars, artillery and missiles from helicopters, two killed. Attacks with artillery and guided aerial bombs on residential areas of Kherson city and nearby communities killed three civilians and damaged several apartment blocks. Widespread attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region, included airstrikes, UAV, MLRS and artillery strikes, killed two civilians and destroyed more than 30 dwellings in seven settlements. Residential buildings in Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, were destroyed by artillery strikes.

Apr 28 23 Cruise missiles and two Shahed UAVs fired at Ukraine, most shot down by air defense. Two missiles destroyed the entrance to a 9-story apartment block in Uman, Cherkasy region, 23 civilians including children were killed, 10 houses were damaged. Massive shelling in the Donetsk region destroyed a power generation facility. A kindergarten in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region was hit by artillery. A hospital and a residential building were struck by artillery in Bilozerka, Kherson region, killing one and injuring three.

Apr 29 The border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit with artillery and mortars damaging houses and powerlines. Artillery strikes on Toretsk, Donetsk region, killed one civilian and injured 11. There were 33 heavy artillery, tank, MLRS and UAV strikes in the Kherson region, killing one and injuring six.

Apr 30 Artillery strikes on the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, killed three and injured four. Missiles, MLRS and artillery hit industrial and residential areas in Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Lysychansk and Toretsk, Donetsk region, damaging a bus depot, infrastructure, private housing, and a community center.

MAY 2023

May 1 Airstrike on Huliaypole, Zaporizhzhia region, three civilians injured, residential buildings damaged. Shelling of Tiahynka, Kherson region, damaged residential buildings. Border communities of the Sumy region were hit with mortars and artillery. Artillery, drones and aircraft hit settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Twenty-five civilians, including three children, injured and an enterprise damaged in overnight missile attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

May 2 Seven residential buildings damaged by shelling on border areas of the Chernihiv region. The border settlements of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery and MLRS, two civilians were wounded. Four people were injured by artillery and UAV attacks on front-line villages of Huliaipole and Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region. Settlements in Kherson region hit with heavy artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft 11 times. Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region was hit with heavy artillery.

May 3 Guided aerial bombs hit Kizomys, Kherson region, destroying three residential buildings and a gas pipeline. Missile strikes on the railway station and a hypermarket, and responding emergency medical teams fired on in Kherson, four killed dead and 11 injured. Missile attacks on civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia destroyed two houses and damaged 40. One injured in MLRS strikes on the Kharkiv region. More heavy artillery, MLRS, tank, UAV and aircraft strikes hit settlements in the Kherson region, killing four and injuring two children, aged 6 and 17.

May 4 Border districts of Chernihiv and Sumy regions were hit with mortars and artillery 14 times, damaging a cultural center and 10 residential buildings. Nikopol was hit with artillery and drones, and in Pokrovsk, a farm was hit with heavy artillery, both in Dnipropetrovsk region. Velyka Novosilka and Zarichne, Donetsk region, struck with artillery, two civilians killed and nine injured. Private houses were damaged in strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

May 5 Bakhmut, Donetsk region hit with phosphorus munitions destroying seven buildings. Many houses and educational institutions, healthcare facilities, schools, and kindergartens hit by huge missile attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. S-300 missiles hit industrial enterprises in Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Znob-Trubchevske and Buchky, Sumy region hit with unguided aircraft missiles fired from helicopters. Settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were hit with airstrikes, UAV attacks, artillery and S-300 missiles, residential houses damaged.

May 6 MLRS strikes on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured seven civilians, damaged over 20 houses, gas pipelines and an industrial enterprise. An artillery shell hit a house in a suburb of Kherson, injuring a woman. There were aviation, UAV and missile strikes, including by Iskander ballistic missiles, on populated areas of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, injuring nine and causing widescale damage of civilian and residential infrastructure a church and enterprise in Beryslav, Kherson region.

May 7 One injured in strikes on Buhaivka and Vovchanski, Kharkiv region. Heavy artillery hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region injuring one man. 11 settlements in Donetsk region, hit with S-300 missiles, MLRS, and artillery, 36 houses, a retirement home, and railway infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. An S-300 missile attack on Izium, Kharkiv region, hit a car park, destroying vehicles and injuring five civilians. Heavy artillery, MLRS, tank, UAV, and aviation strikes on residential neighborhoods in the Kherson region, killed six civilians and injured four. MLRS and heavy artillery struck Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person and injuring three.

May 8 A KH-22 missile strike destroyed a Red Cross humanitarian aid warehouse in Odesa, killing a security guard. Power outages were reported in front line areas of the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions after recent shelling. Seven civilians were injured by aircraft, artillery, mortar and missile strikes in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Izium, Kharkiv region. Air-launched cruise missiles destroyed country houses and recreation centers in the Odesa region. Aircraft, artillery, MLRS, and UAV attacks on over 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, injured three and damaged residential property. Two civilians injured in shelling of Shcherbynivka and Katerynivka, Donetsk region. Five people were injured by falling drone debris in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.

May 9 Myrove and Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk were hit by heavy artillery and drones, seriously damaging, eight homes, power transmission lines, and a gas pipeline. An airstrike on a residential area of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, destroyed 10 and damaged 20 civilian houses were destroyed, and another 20 houses of civilians were damaged. Artillery, MLRS and air-launched missiles hit nine settlements in the Sumy region, private houses and a grain warehouse were damaged. Two cruise missiles struck the Cherkasy region, damaging municipal offices. Heavy artillery, MLRS, tank, RPG, UAV, and aircraft strikes on communities near the frontline in the Kherson region injured 14 civilians, including a child, damaged a school, an outpatient clinic, a retirement home, and village council offices.

May 10 In liberated Lyman and Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, the bodies of 385 civilians were recovered of which 282 people were identified, since January. A civilian was killed by shelling in Kakhovka, Kherson region, houses and outbuildings were damaged. Two civilians killed by shelling in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Multiple strikes hit 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, damaging residential areas, a school, a medical aid post and a shopping mall, four civilians injured. Movement of ships through the “grain corridor” is increasingly blocked as the May 18 date for renewal of the agreement approaches.

May 11 A heavy artillery and a drone attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk damaged civilian infrastructure. A bus depot in Kherson was hit with artillery, destroying a trolleybus and garaging. Missile strike on Toretsk, Donetsk region, injured six. Cluster and white phosphorous munition strikes on Preobrazhenska, Orikhiv and Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region, injured eight including three paramedics and damaged 12 houses and destroyed an ambulance.

May 12 Two women killed by shelling in Kakhovka, critical infrastructure damaged by shelling in Beryslav and injured a civilian, a woman was wounded by shelling in Darivka, artillery damaged houses in Osokorivka, and a drone dropped a grenade in Odradokamianka injuring a civilian, all in Kherson region. Widespread artillery, MLRS, mortar, and airstrikes hit 13 settlements in the Donetsk region damaging 25 residential buildings, a cinema, a business, a gym, office premises and farm buildings. S-300 missiles and MLRS hit a residential area in Toretsk, Donetsk region, injuring 10 civilians. MLRS strikes on Kupiansk and Chuhuiv, injured four people, damaged a bus, market stalls, seven houses, administrative buildings and a school, a tractor was destroyed after hitting a landmine in Turove, all in the Kharkiv region. Heavy artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft struck Kherson city, killing one and injuring four, a school, a hospital, and two critical infrastructure enterprises were damaged. Artillery and MLRS struck the waterfront in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, damaging residential buildings. Heavy artillery hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging homes and power lines.

May 14 An MLRS strike on Kurakhove, Donetsk region, injured three, damaged five apartment blocks and the heat supply network. Artillery strikes killed two civilians in Starytsia, Kharkiv region, killed one in Respublikanets, Kherson and injured a woman in Novoiakovlivka Zaporizhzhia region. Two communities in Sumy region, hit by artillery damaging a power line and an administrative services center.

May 15 A missile strike on Kyiv’s Solomyansky district injured three people. Hulyaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, hit by artillery, an administrative institution and a local store damaged. Seven residents were injured by MLRS strikes on Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, and Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, apartment blocks and private houses were damaged. Artillery bombardment of Starytsia, Kharkiv region killed two civilians. An artillery strike on Novoiakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia region injured one and damaged residential buildings. Five people were killed by an unexploded shell on a farm in Myroliubivka, Kherson region. An S-300 missile strike on Kharkiv city damaged a transport infrastructure object, a dormitory, and an apartment block.

May 16 Drones dropped munitions on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging a power line and a gas pipeline. An artillery attack on Molodizhne, Kherson region, injuring three children and a woman. 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and MLRS damaging 24 civilian objects. Four residents of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, killed by MLRS strikes. One was injured by a missile attack on a shopping mall and a car dealership in Mykolaiv.

May 17 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region hit by heavy artillery, an apartment block, private houses, six gas pipelines, seven power lines, a post office, two culture centers, a kindergarten, an outpatient clinic, an agricultural enterprise and a store were damaged. Three, including a five-year-old boy, killed by shelling on Kherson region. A hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region was hit by MLRS, seriously damaging its intensive care unit. Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, Donetsk region, hit by MLRS and two airstrikes, four were killed and another injured, three apartment blocks, four houses and two infrastructure facilities damaged. A civilian was killed in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, by artillery and mortar fire which hit 15 other settlements.The bodies of four people killed during the occupation were exhumed in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region. 16 front line settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with MLRS and heavy artillery, five were injured and 51 civilian objects destroyed. Two farm workers were injured and a tractor destroyed by a landmine in Uspenivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

May 18 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, widespread damage. Missile attack on Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region, one killed, two injured, two homes destroyed, many houses and farm buildings damaged. Missile attack on Kostiantynivka, killed one, injured another, two apartment blocks, two houses, two administrative buildings, and a store damaged. MLRS hit ten settlements in the Donetsk region and the Avdiivka Coke Chemical Plant, many houses, a correctional facility and roadway heavily damaged. At least 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with artillery, rockets, mortars, aircraft, and S-300 missiles, causing damage. One killed by artillery strike on Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

May 19 Three energy company employees were killed by an artillery strike in Yunakivka, Sumy region. Drone and MLRS attacks hit seven communities in the Donetsk region, killing three civilians and injuring two, around 30 houses were damaged. 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit with S-300 missiles and artillery, killing one and injuring five, 15 houses and infrastructure were damaged. 17 front-line towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region were struck by artillery and MLRS, four civilians were injured, and 25 civilian objects were damaged. 57 heavy artillery, MLRS, tank, UAV, and aircraft strikes on residential neighborhoods in Kherson region, injured two people, damaged houses, two healthcare facilities, and a cultural center.

May 20 Four border communities in the Sumy region hit with artillery and mortars, damaging houses and infrastructure. Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, Dnipropetrovsk region hit with heavy artillery, injuring a woman, damaging 15 detached houses, seven household buildings, fences, a solar panel farm, power grids and gas pipelines, 1,000 household left without electricity. In the Donetsk region, artillery, missile and air strikes hit Soledar and Vuhledar, killing two and wounding eight. Two civilians were killed and two injured when MLRS rockets hit houses in Beryslav and Kindiika, Kherson region. 21 settlements were hit with artillery, mortars and aircraft in the Kharkiv region, one civilian was killed and one injured.

May 21 Drone and artillery attacks on Myrove and Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region, residential buildings, a post office, healthcare facility, an agricultural enterprise, and an administrative building were damaged. Heavy artillery and guided aerial bombs hit Avdiyivka, Chasiv Yar, New York, Toretsk, and Heorhiivka, Donetsk region, two killed, four injured, damage to homes, an apartment block, a local enterprise, and civilian infrastructure objects. Guided aerial bombs damaged 12 houses, a cultural center, a shop and two other buildings in Stanislav, Kherson region. Three people were injured in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region by an MLRS strike. Eight Shahed UAV shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

May 22 Border settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, hit by mortars and helicopter missile strikes. In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, two women injured by MLRS strike. A fire and rescue unit was hit by rockets in the city of Dnipro, injuring a rescuer. 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit with air strikes, S-300 missile and heavy artillery strikes. Heavy artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aviation struck Kherson region 57 times, killing one civilian. More than 20 cruise missiles and Shahed drones targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region.

May 23 Artillery strikes on Vovchansk and Lyptsi, injured a civilian and damaged houses. An air strike on Avdiivka, destroyed a 9-story apartment block killing five and guided aerial bomb strikes on Toretsk, damaged a school, a “point of invincibility” a church and a multi-story building, both in the Donetsk region. MLRS strike on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region caused damage. 61 attacks, using heavy artillery, MLRS, tanks, ATGM, UAVs and aircraft hit the Kherson region. Four districts in the Kharkiv region hit with artillery and MLRS, one civilian killed and five injured.

May 24 An air- launched missile destroyed a kindergarten in Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region. Occupation forces set up a military logistics base in the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Eight civilians were injured by Shahed suicide drone strikes on border areas in the Kharkiv region, school premises, office buildings, and a cultural hall damaged. Eleven civilians were injured in strikes on Toretsk, Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novodmytrivka, and one in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region. 23 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region hit by aircraft, UAV, and artillery strikes. Two civilians were killed and three injured by heavy artillery, MLRS, tank and drone strikes on 11 settlements in the Kherson region.

May 25 Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, hit with heavy artillery, damaging civilian facilities. A “White Angel” police unit evacuating a family from New York, Donetsk region was hit by artillery, causing minor injuries. An S-300 missile hit a house in Tsyrkuny, and attacks on four other settlements destroyed a kindergarten, two 5-story residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. A dormitory, an educational institution, a church, a factory, a grain storage facility and civilian houses were destroyed in the Kherson region by guided bombs and heavy artillery attacked from the left bank of the Dnipro River.

May 26 MLRS, tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), mortars, artillery and aircraft strikes across settlements in the Kherson region targeted residential areas, grain elevators and medical facilities, a woman was killed. A large-scale missile attack on Dnipro city killed two and injured 31, a healthcare facility, veterinary clinic, nine apartment blocks and private homes were damaged. 128 children together with their parents or legal guardians, were forcibly evacuated from settlements across the Donetsk region. An aerial bomb hit New York, Donetsk region, injuring one and damaging an outpatient clinic, nursery, and a number of apartment blocks. In Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, one was killed and two women were wounded as a result of shelling, damaging residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

The remains of the hospital after a missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023

Photo: Ukrainian State Emergency Service

May 27 MLRS strike on a residential area of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, wounded two civilians. A cross border artillery strike hit Hlukhiv, Sumy region damaging an apartment block and houses. A woman injured by MLRS strike on Sadove, Kherson region. Two civilians were killed and five injured by strikes on Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

May 28 Heavy shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region injured a woman and destroyed several civilian buildings. 54 Shahed kamikaze drones launched on Ukraine, most shot down but falling debris killed on and injured two in Kyiv and nearly 30 houses, educational and healthcare facilities were damaged in Zhytomyr city. 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region were hit with MLRS and UAV attacks, four people were injured and several civilian objects destroyed. Attacks by mortars, artillery, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft across the Kherson region, destroying houses, factory and an educational institution in Kherson. 119 people were evacuated from liberated areas of the region. 18 strikes by artillery, mortars and helicopters launched on the border communities of Sumy region.

May 29 An artillery strike killed a man an destroyed his house in Kozatske, Kherson region. A woman was killed and her three children injured by MLRS strikes on Pokrovske and six injured in two other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 11 houses damaged. A gas station, a bank, an educational institution and an administrative building were hit by aerial bombs killing one civilian and injuring nine in Toretsk, Donetsk region. Four women, one pregnant were injured after an Iskander ballistic missile attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, many houses were damaged. Farm buildings damaged by a missile attack on Kyiv region. Six other missiles fired at the city of Kyiv were shot down with debris injuring one man and damaging a gas station, road surfaces and a park. 22 artillery strikes and four air strikes on Vuhleda, air and MLRS strikes on Avdiivka, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region hit residential and industrial areas, injured two civilians, damaged 22 homes. Mortars, artillery, tanks, UAVs and aircraft hit several settlements in the Kherson region, injuring three and damaging a hospital and a engineering plant in the Beryslav district.

May 30 Two civilians killed and 10 injured by drone attacks on Toretsk, Donetsk region. 40 cruise missiles and Shahed drones launched against Kyiv, most shot down once again but falling debris killed one, damaged apartment blocks, houses and an enterprise.

May 31 A man killed and a woman injured by shelling in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region attacked with drones, a boy was injured.