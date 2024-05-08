Ukraine’s energy operator, Ukrenergo, has warned of nationwide power outages between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday following the overnight Russian missile and drone strikes.

Ukrenergo said specific blackout schedules would be released later in the day.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Tonight from 18:00 to 23:00 there may be restrictions on household and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine. Restrictions will be evenly distributed across all regions. Exactly how the shutdown schedules will operate in each region will be published on the official pages of local regional energy companies,” read the group’s announcement on Facebook.

As reported by Kyiv Post, Russia launched 76 aerial assets, including 55 missiles and 21 drones, against critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8.

Advertisement

This is the fifth massive missile-drone attack on Ukrainian energy facilities since March 22, said Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo said the strike damaged generation facilities, where the Shahed kamikaze drones damaged the equipment of one of its facilities in the central region, and power in the region is currently supplied by backup systems.

It said Ukraine plans to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova with a total volume of 7,623 MWh on Wednesday evening to cope with the power deficit.

Other Topics of Interest ‘Ramstein’ Ukraine Defense Contact Group to Meet on May 20: Pentagon The 22nd Meeting of the Ramstein Group will be on May 20 with options to watch US Secretary of Defense Austin’s opening remarks by livestream.

In addition, it said that “31 settlements in Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions were cut off this morning” due to bad weather conditions, and there are “new blackouts” in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions due to ongoing hostilities.