In a previous opinion piece (Ukraine in the Post-America Era), I outlined potential scenarios for Ukraine if Congress failed to provide additional appropriations. Despite the recent approval of an extra $61 billion, the situation is not as promising as it may seem. Ukraine and Europe must urgently prepare for a future without further US funding or support from a new administration that may turn its back on Europe. Even if the current administration continues in office, the likelihood of congressional approval of additional funding will likely be slim. This ushers in a pressing “post-American era” that demands immediate attention.

Europe must seize the next eight months to further decrease its dependency on the US. America will remain a significant force in the world but may no longer wish or afford to be Europe’s backstop. Europe has enjoyed nearly 80 years of American protection, but the time has come for Europe to transition to complete reliance on itself for regional security. A new neo-nazi/neo-bolshevik “Axis of Evil” has arisen, consisting of states sharing a solid aversion to democracy and human rights. By assuming more of America’s burden in its own defense, Europe will enhance America’s ability to meet this global challenge in more distant places.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The unstated reality underlying the current NATO is that “Uncle Sam” will take the lead and pull “us” through. If a severe crisis affecting NATO should happen and the US can no longer provide the needed support and leadership, what then? Who will lead and deliver the assets needed to meet the challenge? The consequences of Europe’s inaction may be dire.

Other Topics of Interest British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 18 May 2024 Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

The last two years of delayed and insufficient military support for Ukraine and the last six months of territorial loss and wanton assaults on civilians and infrastructure are proof of NATO’s fragility. Even now, despite the destruction and slaughter on Europe’s border, some European states have failed to respond with even essential Christian charity to the daily tragedies.

Advertisement

When NATO’s Secretary General goes hat-in-hand, appealing for “Patriot” systems to protect civilians in a neighboring European country but returns with excuses, can we be sure of a different response if the war arrives at NATO’s doorstep? Will NATO members contribute their military assets to satisfy their somewhat fanciful “such actions as it deems necessary” pledge?

If Europe is to take its security seriously, it should consider some badly needed revisions to the NATO charter, especially two of its most critical provisions. Unlike the current ambiguous Article 5, which relies heavily on the implicit assumption that the US will always be a backstop, a new amended charter must be proactive, binding, and definitive on all members who choose its protection.

Secondly, it must vest strategic and policy-making dispositive authority in a supermajority of less than 100 percent of its members.(Two-thirds is a widely accepted supermajority.) Membership may be suspended or terminated by such a supermajority. NATO’s recent experience with Sweden and Finland demonstrates the recklessness of allowing one member to frustrate a collective decision of thirty. The requirement for unanimity is a handicap that no serious organization would allow.