A fire broke out at a fuel depot near the city of Proletarsk, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on this morning.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Kyiv Post that the fire came as a result of a kamikaze drone attack organized by specialists from the military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The facility was being used for military purposes, the source said.

According to Governor Vasily Golubev, two explosions occurred at the fuel depot. Eyewitnesses reported that the facility burst into flames, although the Russian authorities deny any fire.