A fire broke out at a fuel depot near the city of Proletarsk, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on this morning.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Kyiv Post that the fire came as a result of a kamikaze drone attack organized by specialists from the military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The facility was being used for military purposes, the source said.

According to Governor Vasily Golubev, two explosions occurred at the fuel depot. Eyewitnesses reported that the facility burst into flames, although the Russian authorities deny any fire.

According to the HUR source, the fire at the facility was continuing as of this morning, and emergency services were still unable to extinguish it.

The Russian Defense Ministry today reported that overnight, air defense forces allegedly destroyed two HARM missiles, two precision-guided Hammer bombs, two Vilkha MLRS shells, and nine drones over the Belgorod region.

Eight drones were also intercepted and shot down over the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
