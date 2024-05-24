An agent of the Atesh partisan movement carried out a sabotage attack against external telecommunications equipment belonging to Russia’s armed forces, near the Russian city of Smolensk, 270 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

“An agent of our movement destroyed the external telecommunications cabinet of a communication tower in the village of Stanychky near Smolensk,” the partisans reported on social media.

According to the guerrillas, because of the damage caused to the equipment, the communication network of the air defense system of Russia’s 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, which was located on a raised tower, ceased to function.

The stability of the military command and control system in the region was disrupted for some time. Representatives of the Atesh movement said that the Russian air defense system was significantly weakened, which will make it possible to effectively strike Russian armed forces facilities in the Moscow Military District.

“We are expecting unknown UAVs in the region,” Atesh reported.