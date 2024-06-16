A video circulating on social media reportedly showcased the destruction of a 240mm Russian 2S4 Tyulpan [Tulip] self-propelled mortar by Ukrainian troops using an American HIMARS multiple-launch missile system.

The 2S4 Tyulpan is one of the largest-caliber and most powerful artillery systems, with a 240 mm caliber, designed specifically for destroying strong fortifications and for use in urban combat.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“The M142 HIMARS MLRS is operating near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region,” read the caption of the video released on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

First, the drone video showed a mortar that is highly likely to be the claimed 2S4 Tyulpan. The footage showcased personnel moving on top of the mortar (usually operated by a crew of 5). Next, the footage captured a powerful explosion, accompanied by thick clouds of smoke.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the Russian mortar caught fire, and Russian soldiers were seen lying nearby.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the date and location of the video.

The tactical and technical characteristics of the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar include a 240 mm caliber, a firing range of 9.5 km for conventional shells, a firing range of 19.5 km for active-reactive shells, and a combat weight of 27.5 tons.

The main advantage of the 2S4 Tyulpan is its high-trajectory fire, ideal for urban combat as it allows firing from behind cover. The amount of explosives in a 240-mm shell is 32 kg, significantly more than the 7.5 kg in a 152-mm artillery shell, giving the Tyulpan immense firepower.

Other Topics of Interest Belarusian Hoaxer’s Latest Wheeze Exposes Russia’s Denunciation Culture In echoes of the Stalin era, Russian schools responded to an apparent request by regional education authorities to compile lists of “unreliable schoolchildren.”

However, the 2S4 Tyulpan has drawbacks, including a limited firing range and its lack of mobility, making quick repositioning difficult. The mortar crew operates in open positions, and the mortar itself is highly noticeable.

According to open sources, the cost of such a mortar is about $800,000.

The 2S4 Tyulpan was first used during the war in Afghanistan, where it destroyed fire points in stone rubble and caves, as well as strongholds on roads, passes, and villages. Russia also used it during the Second Chechen War to capture Grozny, and again during the assault on the Luhansk airport in 2014.

Advertisement

In April 2022, Tyulpans were spotted on the streets of Mariupol, which Russian troops occupied on May 20, 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces reportedly blasted a Russian Pantsir-S1 missile system in the Luhansk region on June 10. Reports on social media indicated that the Russian Pantsir was hit by an American HIMARS.