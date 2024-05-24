Russian forces are pressing Ukrainian defenses from formations, their supply lines and staging grounds safely positioned just over the border near Kharkiv within Russian territory.

Many of the weapons provided by the United States, most notably those ATACMS filled with cluster munitions, are ideally suited to destroying locations where massed troops and materiel are formed up.

Unfortunately for Kyiv, the White House is continuing to impose “handcuffs” on Ukraine’s use of US-made weapons beyond their own territory.

Now some very influential public figures are stridently advocating for the White House to remove any such restrictions so that Ukrainians can more easily blunt Russia’s ongoing offensive.

Boris Johnson

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in London on Wednesday, May 22, telling his audience to “give Ukrainians what they need.”

He insisted: “It is absolutely ludicrous that Ukrainians should be forbidden from doing what Putin is doing himself.”

With his trademark vehemence, he added: “It is the single best investment that we can make in the defense of the Euro-Atlantic area.”