Russian forces are pressing Ukrainian defenses from formations, their supply lines and staging grounds safely positioned just over the border near Kharkiv within Russian territory.
Many of the weapons provided by the United States, most notably those ATACMS filled with cluster munitions, are ideally suited to destroying locations where massed troops and materiel are formed up.
Unfortunately for Kyiv, the White House is continuing to impose “handcuffs” on Ukraine’s use of US-made weapons beyond their own territory.
Now some very influential public figures are stridently advocating for the White House to remove any such restrictions so that Ukrainians can more easily blunt Russia’s ongoing offensive.
Boris Johnson
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in London on Wednesday, May 22, telling his audience to “give Ukrainians what they need.”
He insisted: “It is absolutely ludicrous that Ukrainians should be forbidden from doing what Putin is doing himself.”
With his trademark vehemence, he added: “It is the single best investment that we can make in the defense of the Euro-Atlantic area.”
Michael McCaul
At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, Texas Congressman Michael McCaul grilled US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the Biden administration’s policy of “tying [Ukraine’s] hands behind their backs.”
Ukraine Unbowed
McCaul pressed the Secretary: “Will you change this policy so Ukraine can fight without one hand tied behind its back?”
The Texas congressman specifically pointed a finger at National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. When Blinken took credit for providing Ukraine with the equipment in the first place, McCaul rebutted: “Congress got them the equipment, and thank you for implementing that, but Congress did not put restrictions on the use of these weapons. It’s Jake Sullivan and your administration that has put restrictions on these weapons.”
Victoria Nuland
Two months after she retired from her post as number three in the State Department, the stalwart pro-Ukrainian hawk appeared on ABC News and articulated a position that many Washington insiders felt had gotten her ostracized from President Joe Biden’s more cautious inner circle.
Michael Johnson
The mercurial Speaker of the House, who held up aid to Ukraine for months, seems to have had a “road to Damascus” conversion. Not only did he finally bring the aid package to a vote in April, but he is now almost entirely onboard with letting Ukrainians hit Russians where they live.
