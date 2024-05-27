Finland, Norway, Poland, and the Baltic states—Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia—have agreed to establish a "drone wall" along their borders with Russia and Belarus.

This decision was reached during a meeting of the countries' interior ministers in Latvia on Friday, May 24. 

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite stated that this drone wall will enable continuous aerial surveillance of the entire external border from Norway to Poland.

The project will incorporate both surveillance drones and anti-drone systems, ensuring that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) monitor the border while combat systems counter enemy drones in cases of provocation or smuggling.

The European Union will fund the initiative. While no specific deadlines were given, Bilotaite noted that the participating countries will first assess the necessary work.

Government agencies, with expert assistance, will then draft a detailed plan for constructing the drone wall.

"We have already made significant progress in this area," Bilotaite said. "Other countries may need to invest more and prepare accordingly."

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service has already established a UAV unit and is in the process of acquiring additional drones and anti-drone systems.

