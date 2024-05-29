Former US President and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reportedly suggested he would have bombed Beijing and Moscow if they invaded Taiwan and Ukraine under his presidency.

According to the Washington Post, Trump made the comment during an unspecified leg of his nationwide fundraising tour, a statement which reportedly shocked some of his donors.

“Oftentimes, his comments at the events are about foreign policy and topics he discusses at rallies, such as inflation and immigration.

“For example, at one event, he suggested that he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or China invaded Taiwan, surprising some of the donors,” Josh Dawsey the writer of the report commented without further elaboration.

The publication said it reached out to the Trump Campaign with “detailed questions about his fundraising requests” but only received “a statement in support of his efforts.”

Trump has been known, and at times scrutinized, for his ambiguous position on Ukraine.

In February 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion, he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as being a “genius” and “savvy,” a comment preceded and followed by a longstanding skepticism over aid to Ukraine.

However, in February this year, Trump alleged current US President Joe Biden – who has officially called for more aid to Kyiv – to be a weak leader who will “give” Ukraine to Putin, suggesting that he would do more for Ukraine.

Trump also accused Europe of “not paying their fair share” in support of Ukraine compared to Washington, a statement that was debunked in a Kyiv Post analysis earlier this month.

In a comment made in September 2023, Trump also said he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours without providing details of how he would go about it. An April Washington Post report claimedthat Trump’s plan would require Ukraine to cede Donbas and Crimea, which would be a strategically significant departure from Washington’s current policy.