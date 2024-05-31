Russian forces launched multiple airstrikes on Kharkiv using S-300/S-400 missile systems on the evening of Thursday, May 30, and the early morning hours of May 31, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to local authorities.
The strikes partially destroyed a five-story residential building, from the third to the fifth floor, causing a fire. Four people were killed and twenty-five people were injured, including two children, a 12-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl.
Additionally, a bodyguard died after a strike hit a sewing workshop.
Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that among the injured was a medic, and an ambulance was also damaged.
“The enemy again used double-strike tactics while medics, rescuers, and law enforcement officers were already working on the spot,” he wrote.
According to the State Emergency Service, there were five ignition sources in Kharkiv at different locations, covering a total area of about 1,200 square meters.
Kharkiv Oblast Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko reported that at least three locations were hit in the city: a five-story residential building, a store in a three-story building, and a sewing workshop. Nearby houses suffered broken windows, and people sustained shrapnel and explosive injuries.
All strikes targeted civilian infrastructure in the city. Currently, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.
An article in Politico, citing three unnamed US officials, claimed that President Joe Biden’s administration has covertly allowed certain Ukrainian strikes within Russia using US weapons. This policy change, formulated after President Volodymyr Zelensky's appeal, is limited to targeting Russian military forces attacking Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine can use U.S. weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them,” one official told Politico. He added that the policy of not permitting long-range strikes inside Russia remains unchanged.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at policy adjustments, suggesting that the administration was adapting to battlefield developments.
Politico concludes: Ukraine can now use American weapons, such as rockets and rocket launchers, to intercept Russian missiles targeting Kharkiv and strike troops near the border. However, Ukraine cannot use these weapons against civilian infrastructure or for long-range attacks deep into Russia.
