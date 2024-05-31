Russian forces launched multiple airstrikes on Kharkiv using S-300/S-400 missile systems on the evening of Thursday, May 30, and the early morning hours of May 31, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to local authorities.

The strikes partially destroyed a five-story residential building, from the third to the fifth floor, causing a fire. Four people were killed and twenty-five people were injured, including two children, a 12-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl.

Additionally, a bodyguard died after a strike hit a sewing workshop.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that among the injured was a medic, and an ambulance was also damaged.

“The enemy again used double-strike tactics while medics, rescuers, and law enforcement officers were already working on the spot,” he wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were five ignition sources in Kharkiv at different locations, covering a total area of about 1,200 square meters.