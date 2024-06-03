The $61 billion military support package, which was finally approved by the US Congress in April after months of delays, is already making a difference.

As reported by Economist, over the past week, there has been a slowdown in Russia's offensive against Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

On Thursday, May 30, President Joe Biden relaxed restrictions on the use of American weapons against military targets in Russia, enabling Ukraine to defend Kharkiv better.

Furthermore, the arrival of ATACMS ballistic missiles, capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometres away, has enabled Ukraine to strike crucial locations in Russian-occupied Crimea with precision.

Despite the remaining restrictions on targeting other areas in Russia, Ukraine's successful campaign in Crimea showcases its potential.

Advertisement

According to Ben Hodges, a former commander of American forces in Europe, the Ukrainians are “systematically in the process of making Ukraine uninhabitable for Russian forces”.

With strategic strikes on military infrastructure and the use of advanced drones, Ukraine is converting an occupied peninsula from a Russian asset to a liability.

Ukraine’s efforts are further supported by British and French-supplied cruise missiles and homemade drones, significantly impacting the Black Sea Fleet and forcing Russian vessels to relocate.

The upcoming summer season will test Crimea's strategic value, as a decrease in tourism could indicate a shift from a prestigious project to a burden on Russian resources.

Other Topics of Interest Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

If Russian tourists avoid Crimea, it will be a bad sign for President Putin and a strategic win for Ukraine.