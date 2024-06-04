Researchers from the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) released a report on Sunday, June 2 identifying pro-Russian propaganda efforts as part of a large-scale operation to vilify the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and “create the expectation of violence breaking out in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.”

Security concerns around the Olympics have increased because of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza despite IOC President Thomas Bach saying in May that he had “full confidence” in France’s ability to safeguard the Games, with the introduction of enhanced special anti-terrorism measures.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

One disinformation group has used AI-generated audio mimicking the actor Tom Cruise to narrate a so-called documentary entitled Olympics Has Fallen, a play on words referencing the title of the 2013 action movie Olympus Has Fallen. The video, which has been circulating since the fall of 2023, is falsely presented as a “Netflix” documentary.

Advertisement

According to MTAC the video was the work of the pro-Russian Storm-1679 propaganda group. The video is one of a growing number of Russian bots running a campaign now to disparage the Olympics, France, the host country, and President Emmanuel Macron in revenge for the IOC banning Russian athletes from competing under the country’s flag and France’s leadership.