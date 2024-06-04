German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that he does not expect Ukraine's targeting of military assets within Russian territory using weapons supplied by Germany to lead to an escalation of the war.

"As the US president said, we are talking only about the possibility of protecting a large city, for example, Kharkiv," he said on Monday, June 3, on the Antenne Bayern radio station.

The Chancellor mentioned that the decision to allow Kyiv to use German weapons was carefully considered in collaboration with Germany's "friends and allies."

At the same time, Scholz quickly assured the German citizens that he would never succumb to pressure to make "wrong and untimely decisions."

On Friday, May 31, the German government allowed Ukraine to use weapons supplied to it by Germany to strike targets in Russia.

The official representative, Steffen Hebestreit, explained the change in Berlin's position on this issue as a response to increased attacks by the Russian army in the Kharkiv region.

These attacks were "prepared, coordinated, and carried out" from positions directly adjacent to the Russian border.

Hebestreit stated that "Ukraine has the right, in accordance with international law, to defend itself against these attacks."

The United States and a number of other Western countries have granted Kyiv the same right.

On June 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry threatened that decisions regarding Ukraine's use of American weapons provided to it could have "fatal consequences."