According to the latest reports from the Atesh partisan movement, Russia has recently been accumulating military equipment and personnel in occupied Crimea and frequently takes combat aircraft into the skies.
In one of the latest Telegram posts, the partisans reported that the previously abandoned Zavodske airport in Simferopol, Crimea, is now being used for purely military purposes.
“Against the backdrop of fear of possible drone attacks, the occupiers are scrambling military aircraft into the air throughout the day,” the message said.
The number of Russian troops and military equipment at the airport has also increased, according to the report.
The guerrillas claimed that their agents regularly monitor and transmit all necessary information.
“Regardless of the efforts of the Russians, they will not be able to escape,” the report read.
The partisans also recorded increased activity at the Russian military base in Rozdolne, Crimea, where a unit of the third radio engineering regiment of the air defense of military unit 85683 is stationed.
“This base is not the main one for the regiment, but our agents recorded significant activity related to the transfer of equipment,” the report said.
Atesh reported an increase in personnel, which “indicates preparations for strengthening the military presence.”
The partisans also monitored the movement of Russian R-330 Borisoglebsk automated electronic suppression systems from Russian-occupied Dzhankoy, allegedly to the hottest sectors of the battlefield in mainland Ukraine.
“Nothing will reach the mainland of Ukraine this time. The salute will be very beautiful!” said the partisans.
Atesh once again called on the Russian servicemen to cooperate with the partisan movement.
In a separate statement, the guerrillas announced a “mass extermination of rashists in Crimea.”
“Ukrainian forces have opened the ‘bavovna’ [‘cotton’ – typically referring to explosions – ed.] season for the Russian occupiers in Crimea. We will see much bigger events shortly,” the message said.
Atesh partisans added that they not only observe successful strikes against Russian forces but also actively participate in them.
“The only way to liberate Crimea is to destroy Russian military installations,” the report added.
As reported by The Economist, the arrival of ATACMS ballistic missiles within the $61 billion US military support package, capable of hitting targets up to 300 kilometers away, has enabled Ukraine to strike crucial locations in Russian-occupied Crimea with precision.
Despite remaining restrictions on targeting other areas in Russia, Ukraine's successful campaign in Crimea showcases its potential.
According to Ben Hodges, a former commander of American forces in Europe, the Ukrainians are “systematically in the process of making Ukraine uninhabitable for Russian forces.”
With strategic strikes on military infrastructure and the use of advanced drones, Ukraine is converting an occupied peninsula from a Russian asset to a liability.
The upcoming summer season will test Crimea's strategic value, as a decrease in tourism could indicate a shift from a prestigious project to a burden on Russian resources. If Russian tourists avoid Crimea, it will be a bad sign for President Putin and a strategic win for Ukraine.
