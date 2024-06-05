According to the latest reports from the Atesh partisan movement, Russia has recently been accumulating military equipment and personnel in occupied Crimea and frequently takes combat aircraft into the skies. In one of the latest Telegram posts, the partisans reported that the previously abandoned Zavodske airport in Simferopol, Crimea, is now being used for purely military purposes. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “Against the backdrop of fear of possible drone attacks, the occupiers are scrambling military aircraft into the air throughout the day,” the message said.

The number of Russian troops and military equipment at the airport has also increased, according to the report. The guerrillas claimed that their agents regularly monitor and transmit all necessary information. Advertisement “Regardless of the efforts of the Russians, they will not be able to escape,” the report read. The partisans also recorded increased activity at the Russian military base in Rozdolne, Crimea, where a unit of the third radio engineering regiment of the air defense of military unit 85683 is stationed. “This base is not the main one for the regiment, but our agents recorded significant activity related to the transfer of equipment,” the report said.

Atesh reported an increase in personnel, which "indicates preparations for strengthening the military presence." The partisans also monitored the movement of Russian R-330 Borisoglebsk automated electronic suppression systems from Russian-occupied Dzhankoy, allegedly to the hottest sectors of the battlefield in mainland Ukraine.