Ukrainians with dual citizenship will no longer be allowed to leave the country and may be drafted into the Armed Forces.

This new regulation, which came into effect on June 1, 2024, impacts American-Ukrainian dual citizens, among others. It isn’t known whether this ban applies to citizens of countries other than the US.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The US Embassy in Ukraine explained that Ukrainian law doesn’t currently recognize dual citizenship.

According to the embassy, American-Ukrainian dual citizens are considered exclusively as Ukrainian citizens while in Ukraine and are subject to the same rights and obligations, including military conscription.

“The US Embassy is limited in our ability to influence Ukrainian law, including the application of martial law and the mobilization law to Ukrainian citizens. If you are in Ukraine and cannot leave the country, shelter in place and obey all local orders,” the official note, posted on the US Embassy website, reads.

Advertisement

“If you are not currently in Ukraine, we strongly recommend against all travel to Ukraine by US citizen males aged 18 to 60 who also have Ukrainian citizenship or a claim to Ukrainian citizenship and who do not wish to stay in Ukraine indefinitely. There is an extremely high risk you will not be allowed to depart, even with a US passport.”

Previously, dual citizens could freely enter and leave Ukraine by deregistering their residence there and registering in the United States.

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

However, under the new regulations, men aged 18 to 60 with dual citizenship are advised to avoid traveling to Ukraine or to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship to avoid being drafted.

There has been no official statement from Ukrainian authorities regarding the departure ban for conscripted men with dual citizenship.

However, on the National Day of Unity in January this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would introduce a new law that would allow dual citizenship to foreigners fighting for Ukraine, except for citizens of the Russian Federation. It is unclear currently how the new regulation and the proposed legislation affect people with both US and Ukrainian citizenship.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
3h ago
EU Confirms Launch of Ukraine, Moldova Membership Talks Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
EU Confirms Launch of Ukraine, Moldova Membership Talks Tuesday
By AFP
8h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
10h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Macron to Meet Zelensky in Paris on Friday
Next » ‘Don’t Break Our Balls’ – Italian Minister Tells Macron to ‘Put on Your Helmet and Go’ Fight in Ukraine