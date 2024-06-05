The European Parliament elections will be held in the European Union countries from June 6 to 9. In Poland, voters will go to the ballot boxes on Sunday, June 9. Voting will be preceded by an election silence starting at midnight on Friday, June 7. However, the ongoing election campaign is significantly different from previous ones.

European elections in Poland

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Poles will be electing their representatives to the European Parliament just over a month after celebrating the 20th anniversary of Poland’s accession to the EU. Despite the political movements opposing the EU that have emerged in recent years, support for the European structures in Poland remains very high. According to various polls conducted in 2023, it ranges from 81 to 92 percent. However, the campaigns run by all electoral committees are accompanied by something that wasn’t experienced in previous European elections – a hybrid war waged against Poland by Russia and Belarus. We define it as irregular actions carried out below the threshold of kinetic war. Below are examples of such actions that have been observed in Poland recently.

Advertisement

Hybrid warfare

Recently, there has been a series of arson attacks and attempted arson carried out in Poland. The targets included warehouses, factories, construction centers and even a restaurant. Polish authorities have detained Polish, Belarusian and Ukrainian citizens as well as a Russian national holding a Canadian passport. According to the findings, they were contracted by Russian GRU, which recruited them through a Russian-language Telegram channel and offered $10,900-$16,300. The involvement of Ukrainian citizens in these sabotage actions may also aim to play with anti-Ukrainian moods within society. Nevertheless, the primary goal of these actions is to cause chaos and foster an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Other Topics of Interest EU Hits Russian LNG Sector in Fresh Sanctions The new measures -- which should be formally adopted on Monday -- are aimed at further choking off Russian President Vladimir Putin's war effort against Ukraine.

In recent weeks the pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border has intensified significantly. The number of people attempting to illegally enter Poland from Belarus is the highest since the crisis in autumn 2021. These border crossing attempts are accompanied by numerous attacks on Polish officers. Knives, stones, floating branches and tree trunks are being used against Polish uniformed services and armed forces. According to media reports, 25 border guards and soldiers have been injured, with one in serious condition in the hospital.

Advertisement

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that 90 percent of the Syrian, Iraqi, Bangladeshi and other nationals involved hold Russian visas. In response, Polish authorities have announced the construction of the “East Shield,” which will reinforce existing border fortifications, increase the number of patrols. Polish services have also conducted a series of arrests of individuals involved in organizing illegal migrations.

The Polish Press Agency, which is part of Poland’s critical information infrastructure, was hit by a Russian hacking attack. A fake announcement about a mobilization declared by Donald Tusk was published on its website. The Polish Press Agency is a source of information for other media outlets. If this attack had succeeded, it could have caused significant social unrest related to mobilization.