The United States and Poland launched a multinational group in Warsaw on Monday, June 10, aimed at countering Russian disinformation about the war in Ukraine, according to the US State Department.

James Rubin, special envoy and coordinator of the State Department's Global Engagement Center, introduced the Ukraine Communications Group (UCG) initiative.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"The UCG will bring together like-minded partner governments to coordinate messaging, promote accurate reporting of Russia's full-scale invasion, amplify Ukrainian voices and expose Kremlin information manipulation," the State Department said in a statement. 

Rubin mentioned that the team, consisting of approximately twelve Western representatives, would be stationed at a foreign ministry site in Warsaw.

Advertisement

Ukraine, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovenia are among the participating countries. NATO and the European External Action Service will also join the initiative.

"We believe that getting a group of people for the first time in a room... 10, 11 people sitting together with their government support, will improve our ability to respond to the Russians' information warfare about the Ukraine war," he said. 

Poland, a strong supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, plays a key role in transferring Western weapons and munitions to Kyiv.

Recently, the Polish Press Agency was targeted in a likely "Russian cyberattack," after a false story about Polish mobilization for the Ukraine war appeared on its wire.

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder said that while there had been no change in policy, Kyiv’s use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

Rubin highlighted Poland as an ideal partner for this initiative, noting, "Poland and the United States take the threat of disinformation very seriously."

"Unlike Russia, the West is late to this game. For decades, Russia has prioritized disinformation in its foreign policy, spending billions to manipulate the global information space," he added.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
3h ago
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild Germany
Russia May Be Behind Attack on Diehl Arms Plant in Berlin Last Month – Bild
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
6h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
10h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
12h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous G7 Leaders Gather in Italy For Talks Dominated by Ukraine
Next » The 'Duped' Sri Lankans Fighting in Russia's Ukraine War