A Russian Su-34 fighter bomber crashed in Russia’s North Ossetia, shortly after midnight Tuesday, killing both crewmembers in the side-by-side two-seat cockpit, Russia’s RIA Novostri reported citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the crash was caused by an alleged technical malfunction. The fighter bomber, valued at about $36 million, crashed in a deserted area.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Russian Telegram channel Mash writes that the plane crashed during a routine training flight. Residents said that the incident occurred near the village of Dzuarikau, which is located near high terrain. An explosion was heard there at night.

The Su-34 fighter-bomber is designed to deliver precision strikes against ground targets in operational and tactical depth, as well as to engage air targets. The airplane’s crew consists of two people – a pilot and a navigator/weapons operator. The Su-34 can reach speeds of up to 1900 km/h at altitude and has a maximum ferry range without refueling of 4,500 km, with a typical combat radius of 1,100 km at medium altitude.

Advertisement

Russia first used these aircraft in combat in 2008 during the invasion of Georgia, and later in Syria.

According to Channel 24, Russia has already lost at least 45 [Su-34s] during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine – most of them in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. One was shot down in the Chernihiv region and another in the Kyiv region. Several more were shot down in the Donetsk region.

Moscow’s Naval Ploys in Cuba: The Illusion of Strength Undermined by Ukrainian Resilience
Other Topics of Interest

Moscow’s Naval Ploys in Cuba: The Illusion of Strength Undermined by Ukrainian Resilience

As Russian ships exercise around Cuba, Ukraine’s recent experience in forcing them out of Crimean ports should shed light on the Russian navy’s effectiveness.

Perhaps the largest number of these aircraft were destroyed by Ukrainian forces in February and early March 2024, when the Russian Air Force lost 11 Su-34s.

This is not the first time that a plane crash has occurred in Russian skies, as Moscow often lacks the necessary parts to repair its aircraft after Western sanctions were imposed over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

However, as the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported last month, Russia has been circumventing international sanctions and has purchased nearly $500 million worth of aircraft components, including military ones, from abroad since 2022.

Advertisement

The Russian-language edition of The Moscow Times disclosed details that Yakovlev, which produces Su-30 fighter jets and Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft, has purchased nearly $500 million worth of military equipment abroad since 2022.

Rostec's Yakovlev (formerly Irkut) mainly purchased components for radar equipment and programmable controllers for military aircraft.

And while technical issues may have been the cause of the crash, controlled flight into terrain is a common cause of tactical aircraft crashes, especially at night in mountainous terrain and in the vicinity of airfield while making landing approaches, which even if not causal could have been a contributing factor.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
EU Hits Russian LNG Sector in Fresh Sanctions Russia
EU Hits Russian LNG Sector in Fresh Sanctions
By AFP
1d ago
Despite Sanctions, Russia Still Gets Hands-on Western Goods War in Ukraine
Despite Sanctions, Russia Still Gets Hands-on Western Goods
By AFP
2d ago
Moscow’s Naval Ploys in Cuba: The Illusion of Strength Undermined by Ukrainian Resilience EXCLUSIVE US
OPINION: Moscow’s Naval Ploys in Cuba: The Illusion of Strength Undermined by Ukrainian Resilience
By Stepan Stepanenko
Jun. 18
Baltic Sea States Concerned About Russian Threat To The region, Call For Stronger Sanctions Europe
Baltic Sea States Concerned About Russian Threat To The region, Call For Stronger Sanctions
By Euractiv
Jun. 17
Sponsored content
« Previous Kazakh 'Pro-Russian' Separatists Sentenced to Five Years in Prison
Next » Official Shot Dead in Zaporizhzhia Threatened by Military Administration Head