Overnight, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) kamikaze drones attacked military facilities in the Lipetsk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions of Russia, according to Kyiv Post sources in the agency.
UAV targets included the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and a nearby tractor plant – both facilities used by Russia for military manufacturing. In the area residents heard explosions and air defense system alerts.
Residents of Lipetsk reported explosions and smoke over the tractor plant at about 1:40 a.m. The Astra telegram channel published a video of the alleged aftermath of strikes on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.
Governors of the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions also reported aerial strikes and according to locals, explosions were heard over the Voronezh region at about 3 a.m.
Damage assessment of the attack is still being clarified, the source told Kyiv Post.
According to Russian Defense Ministry claims, six UAVs were destroyed over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions during the attacks.
