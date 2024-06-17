Overnight, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) kamikaze drones attacked military facilities in the Lipetsk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions of Russia, according to Kyiv Post sources in the agency.

UAV targets included the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and a nearby tractor plant – both facilities used by Russia for military manufacturing. In the area residents heard explosions and air defense system alerts.

Residents of Lipetsk reported explosions and smoke over the tractor plant at about 1:40 a.m. The Astra telegram channel published a video of the alleged aftermath of strikes on the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.