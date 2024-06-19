Russian media Interfax reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order for a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea.

On Tuesday, June 18, Putin arrived for his first state visit to Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital since 2000.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The order for signing the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries is dated June 17.

Yuriy Ushakov, Putin’s aide, called the strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang “one of the most important documents” to be signed during the state visit.

Speaking to journalists the day before, he did not specify the content of the document or whether it included military-technical cooperation, saying only, “If the agreement is signed, it will outline prospects for further cooperation.

Advertisement

“It will be signed considering what has happened between our countries in recent years in international politics, economics, and all areas, including security issues,” Ushakov added.

The Russian president’s visit will last two days, with the main events scheduled for June 19.

Putin's Article for the North Korean Press

Putin wrote an article for Rodong Sinmun, the main publication of the Workers’ Party of North Korea. The article was printed on June 18 prior to his arrival in Pyongyang.

In his article, Putin expressed his desire to elevate bilateral relations and build an alternative settlement system with North Korea, free from Western control. He specifically mentioned North Korea's support in the war against Ukraine.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang A live broadcast on North Korean state TV saw seven members of Putin’s delegation thrown out for unknowingly breaking protocol by entering before the “Supreme Leader.”

“We highly appreciate the firm support of North Korea in conducting Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine,” the article read.

Putin reiterated his view that the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine had been an armed coup orchestrated by the West, labeling the current government in Kyiv as neo-Nazi, and criticized the US and its allies for supplying Ukraine with weapons, funds, and technology.

Advertisement

He stated that Pyongyang is ready to resist the Western bloc’s efforts to prevent the establishment of a multipolar world order.

According to Putin, cooperation with North Korea will continue and reach a new level, contributing to mutual and equal cooperation, strengthening sovereignty, and deepening economic, trade, and humanitarian relations.

He also mentioned that Moscow and Pyongyang would develop alternative trade and settlement systems not restricted by Western sanctions.

According to the BBC Kim Jong-un had invited Putin to North Korea following his visit to Russia last September.

While the leaders’ previous meeting was intended to lay the groundwork for their relationship, this visit aims to demonstrate that real progress has been made. Their meeting has attracted global attention, particularly because of the potential for military cooperation.

Another important aspect is Putin’s stance on exchanging advanced weapons and North Korea’s nuclear program.

However, Kim Dong-yop, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in South Korea, believes that Putin’s visit is largely symbolic. He suggests that the Kremlin recognizes the need to restore ties with South Korea and is unlikely to engage in provocative cooperation with North Korea.

Advertisement

North Korea has denied sending weapons to Russia, calling the claim “absurd.” This comes after Moscow used its UN veto in March to end sanctions monitoring, just as UN experts began investigating alleged arms transfers.

Kim Jong Un has increased weapons testing this year, including cruise missile launches that analysts believe could be supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine.

The United States is concerned about the trip’s security implications for Ukraine and South Korea, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. He added that North Korean ballistic missiles are being used against Ukrainian targets, which could affect security on the Korean peninsula.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed the trip as a “lonely bromance” between Putin and Kim Jong Un. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented that it showed Putin’s reliance on authoritarian leaders.