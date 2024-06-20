The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said it is satisfied with the current pace of mobilization in Ukraine, and if this trend continues into the fall, it may then be possible to submit a bill on demobilization to the Verkhovna Rada, Roman Kostenko a member of the Holos party and secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence told  Ukrainska Pravda.

According to him, the General Staff is not only satisfied with the number of those mobilizing but the numbers exceed expectations. They hope that this trend will continue.

However, it is important that the numbers coming forward continue at least until the end of the summer. “If by the end of the summer we see that they are maintained and increase, then it will be possible to develop and submit to the Rada a draft law on demobilization,” Kostenko said.

He added that the approximate deadline for the draft law is October this year, but only if the current mobilization trends continue.

On Tuesday, June 18, the parliamentary defense committee met with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces to discuss the potential for a draft law on demobilization.

Kostenko served as a Colonel in Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions in the early days of the Russian full-scale invasion having fought in the Donbas in 2014.

