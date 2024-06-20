The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones hit the fuel and lubricants warehouse of Tambovnefteprodukt and the Enemskaya oil depot of LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt, located in the Tambov region and the Adygea Republic of Russia, Kyiv Post sources report.

These facilities were used to process and store raw materials and finished products, which were subsequently used for the needs of the Russian military. After a series of hits by SBU drones, fires broke out at both facilities.

"The SBU's strikes on companies that work for the Russian military-industrial complex reduce the resources the enemy can use to wage war and force the aggressor country to spend money on restoring its infrastructure. This is an additional burden on the Russian budget, which is already burdened by sanctions and other economic challenges. The service will continue to work in this [sector]," the source said.