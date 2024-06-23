Russian troops launched an attack on the Kyiv region using three Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov early morning on Sunday, June 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Two of the missiles were intercepted and shot down by anti-aircraft units of the Air Force in the Kyiv region.

The missiles, launched from the south, passed through the Mykolaiv region and then through the Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions before reaching the Kyiv region. Another missile was tracked in the southern Khmelnytskyi region heading west.

An air raid alert kicked off in Kyiv at 5:41 a.m.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported the aftermath.

"Unfortunately, there are wounded in the region, and buildings have been damaged," Kravchenko said. As of 8 a.m., two people had sought medical assistance for minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Debris from the missiles caused significant damage in one settlement, affecting six high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses.

Windows and balconies were shattered, facades and roofs were damaged. A gas station, pharmacies, businesses, an administrative building, and three cars were also affected by the damage.

The authorities are currently evaluating the damage and providing assistance to those who have been affected.

